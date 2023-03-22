Expand / Collapse search
Dick Van Dyke involved in single-car accident in California: report

Actor Dick Van Dyke tells police his vehicle lost control, slid in Malibu, report says

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Dick Van Dyke has suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning after becoming involved in a single-car crash in Malibu, California, sources tell TMZ. 

Law enforcement sources told the website that the 97-year-old actor was found behind the wheel of a 2018 Lexus LS 500 that crashed into a gate. 

The incident happened as the area has been experiencing rainy weather. 

He received treatment at the scene for a possible concussion and bleeding from the nose and mouth, TMZ reported. 

Actor Dick Van Dyke arrives at the debut of the Southern California location of Michael Feinstein's new supper club Feinstein's at Vitello's on June 13, 2019 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Actor Dick Van Dyke arrives at the debut of the Southern California location of Michael Feinstein's new supper club Feinstein's at Vitello's on June 13, 2019 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

