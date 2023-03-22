Dick Van Dyke involved in single-car accident in California: report

Dick Van Dyke has suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning after becoming involved in a single-car crash in Malibu, California, sources tell TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told the website that the 97-year-old actor was found behind the wheel of a 2018 Lexus LS 500 that crashed into a gate.

The incident happened as the area has been experiencing rainy weather.

He received treatment at the scene for a possible concussion and bleeding from the nose and mouth, TMZ reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.