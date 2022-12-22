Demi Moore reports for grandma duty at doctor's office with pregnant Rumer Willis

Demi Moore has secured her next role: grandmother.

The 60-year-old actress posted a photo from a doctor's appointment for her daughter Rumer Willis, who just announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

This will be the first grandchild for Moore.

Willis clearly has the support of her family. As she bared her baby bump, her sisters Tallulah and Scout, as well as Moore's dog Pilaf, were by her side.

Alongside the family photo Moore wrote, "Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!"

The 34-year-old actress commented on her mother's post thanking her for the support. "So grateful for my incredible lineage of women in my family. I love you all so much. This baby is so lucky to have you guys," she wrote before adding separately, "Also shoutout to Pilaf we couldn’t do it without you," in reference to Moore's small dog.

An influx of joyful comments were shared on Moore's post, including Moore's "Now and Then" co-star Rita Wilson.

She wrote, "So happy for Rumer! She’s going to be a great mom."

On Monday, Willis posted to her own social media, sharing a collection of photos with Thomas cradling her belly.

Both Tallulah and Scout, as well as Moore, reposted the happy news. All three women gave similar sentiments, sharing they were excited to become "kooky unhinged" aunts and a grandmother.

Willis is the eldest daughter of actor Bruce Willis and Moore. Bruce Willis has two additional daughters with second wife Emma.

