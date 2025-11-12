Demi Moore captivates in sheer Gucci jumpsuit at 'Landman' premiere on her 63rd birthday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Demi Moore stunned in a sheer look on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old actress rocked the red carpet at the season two premiere of her show, "Landman," when she arrived in a custom lacy sheer black Gucci jumpsuit with a deep plunging neckline.

She styled the look with natural makeup and large emerald earrings, and wore her dark hair down in loose waves.

In addition to celebrating the premiere of her show, Moore was also celebrating her 63rd birthday that evening. She marked the occasion with her cast members, who surprised her with red velvet cupcakes at the after-party.

For the after-party, Moore ditched the custom jumpsuit and slipped into a little black dress with spaghetti straps.

Moore shared a video featuring herself in the sheer outfit on Instagram, celebrating the premiere and thanking everyone for wishing her a happy birthday.

Fans in the comments section couldn't help but leave kind words for the actress, with one writing "How can you look so good and younger than you did 30 years ago," and another adding, "This is exactly how you age when you’re unproblematic and successful."

While promoting "Landman," the "Ghost" star appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where she discussed growing up in Roswell, New Mexico, and her belief in the town’s 1947 UFO crash legend.

"Something definitely happened. But when I was a kid, it was never spoken about. Never," she said. "It just was not ever ever talked about, not even in passing. It was as if it was a secret."

Things have changed in Roswell since Moore was growing up. Since then, there have been documentaries about the town and the release of the hit show "Roswell," which aired on The WB for three seasons, from 1999 to 2002.

Now, Moore explained, there is a museum about the alien sightings and even "a somewhat comprehensive museum discussing how they shut all communication down about it."

She went on to say that while she's not certain what exactly went on in the past, she believes something did happen.

"I don't know," she said. "Well, you know, the largest landing strip in America is in Roswell, so there's a lot of testing that goes on."

Moore will be able to dive deeper into the world of aliens in her new film, "Strange Arrivals," which will also star Colman Domingo. In the film, the two portray the real-life couple, Betty and Barney Hill, who claim to have been abducted by aliens.

