©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Demi Lovato's 'offensive to Christians' album posters banned, shows crucifix and bondage

Posters of Demi Lovato's album 'Holy Fvck' have been banned for its imagery

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Cover art for Demi Lovato's eighth album "Holy Fvck" has been deemed "offensive to Christians," and has now been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in the U.K.

The posters, which were originally placed in six different locations in London this summer, all showcased the same imagery used for Lovato's album cover, which shows the 30-year-old in a "bondage-style outfit whilst lying on a large, cushioned crucifix."

The posters remained up for four days in locations, where many complained were accessible by children. Breach of code was determined because of Lovato's clothing, as well as her positioning atop a "mattress shaped like a crucifix." 

Due to her legs being bound in one direction, the ASA determined it was "reminiscent of Christ on the cross."

Demi Lovato's eighth album was censored in the U.K.

Demi Lovato's eighth album was censored in the U.K. (Dia Dipasupil)

Coupled "with the reference to ‘holy fvck’ which in that context was likely to be viewed as linking sexuality to the sacred symbol of the crucifix and the crucifixion," it was found to cause serious offense.

Polydor Records, which operates under Universal Music Group, said they did not think the poster used to promote Lovato's album would be seen as offensive.

Polydor also said they conferred with the agency that it was "acceptable to run on the proposed sites." Due to the agency's approval, the posters were displayed.

The album cover for Demi Lovato's album "Holy Fvck" was used for promotion in London.

The album cover for Demi Lovato's album "Holy Fvck" was used for promotion in London. (Island Records/Universal Music Group)

According to the ASA's ruling, the ad is not to appear again "in the form complained of unless it was suitably targeted." Universal Music Operation Ltd. was warned to not promote offensive ads in the future.

A representative for Lovato did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Demi Lovato was seen performing in New York City last month at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball.

Demi Lovato was seen performing in New York City last month at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

