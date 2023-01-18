Expand / Collapse search
Decision on charges in fatal 'Rust' shooting to be announced Thursday, district attorney says

Halyna Hutchins died when a gun Alec Baldwin was holding fired, while practicing a scene on the New Mexico movie set Oct. 21, 2021

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Alec Baldwin's first words to detectives revealed as cops release trove of 'Rust' files Video

Alec Baldwin's first words to detectives revealed as cops release trove of 'Rust' files

Alec Baldwin appears on bodycam video telling Santa Fe investigators he felt "no recoil" when he inadvertently fired a .45-caliber Old West revolve in the fatal "Rust" movie shooting that took the life of Halyna Hutchins in late October.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies will announce if charges will be brought in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Thursday.

There will be no press conference regarding the announcement.

"Regardless of the District Attorney’s decision, the announcement will be a solemn occasion, made in a manner keeping with the office’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the judicial process and respecting the victim’s family," Heather Brewer, spokesperson for the office of the First Judicial District Attorney, said in a statement.

The DA's office did not release any further details at this time.

