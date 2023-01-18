Decision on charges in fatal 'Rust' shooting to be announced Thursday, district attorney says

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies will announce if charges will be brought in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Thursday.

There will be no press conference regarding the announcement.

"Regardless of the District Attorney’s decision, the announcement will be a solemn occasion, made in a manner keeping with the office’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the judicial process and respecting the victim’s family," Heather Brewer, spokesperson for the office of the First Judicial District Attorney, said in a statement.

The DA's office did not release any further details at this time.