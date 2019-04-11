Debra Messing calls U.S. Army 'disgusting and irresponsible' after announcing border wall funding

Actress Debra Messing took to Twitter on Wednesday where she sounded off on the U.S. Army for helping fund the construction of a wall on the southern border.

The 50-year-old “Will & Grace” star is rarely shy about voicing her political beliefs on social media. In the past, she’s slammed the Trump administration over its take on abortion, immigration and environmental issues.

In a recent tweet, the star shared an article reporting on the U.S. Department of Defense announcing its April 2019 contracts. The Army will pay roughly $976 million across two multi-million dollar contracts for border wall construction in Arizona and New Mexico.

“This is disgusting and irresponsible,” Messing wrote of the Army’s decision.

This isn’t the first time that Messing has used the word “disgusting” to voice her displeasure with policies she disagrees with. In May 2018 she shared an article claiming the Trump administration is moving to reverse rules barring hunters on public lands and told those who support the president they are going to hell.

“This is so DISGUSTING. THIS is where you are putting your time and energy ??? Killing sleeping bear cubs? What about health care? Gun violence Ag POC by cops? Women’s rights? KEEPING OUR ELECTIONS SAFE? Good G/d you are all going to hell,” the tweet read.

She previously took fellow actress Susan Sarandon to task over the issue of family separation at the border in a fiery tweet from September. When Variety posted a video in which Sarandon said Trump inspired more women and people of color to run for office, Messing pulled no punches in her response.

“STFU SUSAN. Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street. Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better that HRC IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum, holding children,” Messing responded.