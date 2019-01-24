Debra Messing summons Ellen DeGeneres to be her matchmaker, says ‘no one’ has asked her out

Debra Messing is looking for love in 2019.

The “Will & Grace” star is finally ready to mingle after she failed to go on a single date last year. In fact, Messing, 50, told Ellen DeGeneres she’s been finding it rather difficult to secure a date, and now the Emmy award-winning actress is pulling out all the stops in her quest for companionship.

“Not one. Zero,” Messing told DeGeneres Thursday on “Ellen” when asked if she’s been active in the dating scene. “I have been open, no one has asked me on a date.”

Messing split with ex-husband Daniel Zelman in 2016 and she’s said she's ready to get back on her horse after 16 years of marriage and three years single.

When asked what places she frequents to look for love, Messing said she doesn’t go anywhere because she hasn’t been approached.

“No one, ‘cause no one’s asking me anywhere,” Messing lamented before later asking Ellen if she’s a good matchmaker.

“I have set so many people up,” Ellen replied and asked Messing what boxes she's looking for a potential partner to check.

Messing explained to Ellen that she’s could see herself dating someone who works in Hollywood and who is within a 10-year age range of hers, but also explained very clearly that she would prefer her next partner be sensitive towards the world.

“Really smart, really funny, cares about the world - that third one is really tricky,” explained Messing, who has been one of many entertainers on the forefront of voicing their displeasure with President Donald Trump and his administration.

Last year, Messing slammed “Thelma & Louise” actress Susan Sarandon in a series of tweets, telling her to “shut the f--- up” after Sarandon told Variety in an interview that Trump has “if anything, inspired more women and people of color to run for office.”

"STFU SUSAN," Messing tweeted on Sept. 13. "Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street."

This wasn't the first time Sarandon and Messing had a heated exchange about politics.

According to People, Messing, who supported Hillary Clinton, and Sarandon, who backed Bernie Sanders, got into it in 2016 after Sarandon seemed to suggest she would vote for Trump over Clinton during an appearance on MSNBC’s "All In With Chris Hayes."