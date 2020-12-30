Expand / Collapse search
Dawn Wells' life in pictures

The TV star died due to complications associated with coronavirus

By Nate Day | Fox News
    Dawn Wells was born in 1938 in Nevada. After kickstarting her career by representing her state in the 1960 Miss America competition, the budding star dove into Hollywood, appearing in several TV shows -- her first being an episode of 'The Roaring 20's' in 1961, per IMDb. The following year, Wells married talent agent Larry Rosen.(Getty Images)

    In 1964, Wells' big break came in the form of 'Gilligan's Island.' She starred in the CBS sitcom as Mary Ann Summers, one of several people stranded on an island after a terrible storm. Mary Ann was known for her big heart and lovable attitude.(Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

    1967 was a tough year for Wells, as it saw 'Gilligan's Island' conclude with its third season and she divorced from Rosen. However, the star was far from finished with her iconic role, as she'd go on to appear in several made-for-television movies in which the cast returned as their lovable shipwrecked castaways.(Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

    Wells capitalized on the popularity of her 'Gilligan's Island' character and published 'Mary Ann's Gilligan's Island Cookbook' in 1993. She celebrated the success of the book with her former co-star Russell Johnson.(Getty Images)

    While best known for the tropical comedy, Wells had a successful career outside of the show as well. She appeared in 'The Love Boat,' 'Growing Pains,' 'Roseanne' and 'The Bold and the Beautiful.' She also starred in a number of films and touring musical stage productions throughout her career.(Getty Images)

    In 2014, Wells published another book, 'What Would Mary Ann Do? A Guide to Life,' which she co-wrote with Steve Stinson. The release lined up with the 50th anniversary of the original television show.(Getty Images)

    Wells was still going strong in Hollywood, her last role was in a 2019 episode of 'The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants.' The actress died on Dec. 30 due to complications associated with coronavirus.(Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

