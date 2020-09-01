David Byrne apologizes for past use of blackface in film promo: 'A major mistake'

David Byrne is the latest star to apologize for previously wearing blackface.

In the 1980s, to promote the Talking Heads concert film "Stop Making Sense," the musician appeared in a promo video in which he interviewed himself about his work in the form of various characters.

The recently resurfaced clip shows Byrne posing as, among other characters, a Black man and another character in which he performed in brownface.

'AMERICAN UTOPIA' FROM DAVID BYRNE, SPIKE LEE LAUNCHES FIRST TEASER TRAILER

Now, in the wake of heightened attention toward racially inappropriate actions, Byrne, 68, has issued an apology on Twitter.

"Recently a journalist pointed out something I did in a promo video skit in 1984 for the Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense," he began. "In the piece I appear as a number of different characters interviewing myself, and some of the characters portrayed are people of color."

The former Talking Heads frontman said he had "forgotten about [the] skit," but acknowledged that he was "grateful" for the reminder.

EIZA GONZALEZ APOLOGIZES FOR PAST USE OF BLACKFACE IN TELENOVELA, YELLOWFACE

"To watch myself in the various characters, including black and brown face, I acknowledge it was a major mistake in judgement [sic.] that showed a lack of real understanding," he continued. "It’s like looking in a mirror and seeing someone else- you’re not, or were not, the person you thought you were."

Byrne explained that he possesses "blind spots about" himself, and pointed out that at the end of his Broadway show "American Utopia," he states "I need to change too," and he feels as though he's changed in the time since the video was made.

The "Strange Overtones" singer concluded: "One hopes that folks have the grace and understanding to allow that someone like me, anyone really, can grow and change, and that the past can be examined with honesty and accountability."

Fans praised Byrne for his apology in the comments.

"This is how you graciously own and accept your past mistakes," said one. "Thank you, David."

"It seems fair to be forgiven for mistakes when a person acknowledges them like you are doing," stated another. "It’s a matter of degree, I suppose, but all one can do is ask to be forgiven. What you wrote appeared honest and sincere to me."

A third added: "I'm glad to see you are taking responsibility for your actions, David. I understand people change and I thank you for making us aware of this event. What's in the past will stay in the past."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A filmed version of "American Utopia," directed by Spike Lee, will be available on HBO Max on Oct. 17.