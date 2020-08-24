'American Utopia' from David Byrne, Spike Lee launches first teaser trailer

The first trailer for David Byrne's "American Utopia" has been released.

The upcoming production is a filmed version of the Broadway show –­­ a la "Hamilton" –­­ featuring Byrne's music from throughout his career, according to Entertainment Weekly. The film is directed by Spike Lee.

Also included will be music from Byrne's time with Talking Heads and a cover of Janelle Monáe's "Hell You Talmbout."

The minute-long video teaser shows clips of the performers, fronted by the 68-year-old Byrne. All appear barefoot, donning grey suits on a plain stage.

"Despite all that's happened, despite all that's still happening, there's still possibility," Byrne says.

Next, the musician's voice-over adds a quote from James Baldwin.

"I still believe that we can do with this country something that has not been done before."

The trailer concludes with the announcement that the show will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Oct. 17.