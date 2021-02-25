David Bowie, Iman's daughter Lexi Jones slams Instagram troll: 'Dim witted piece of trash'

David Bowie and Iman's daughter Lexi Jones is speaking up for herself.

On Thursday, the 20-year-old daughter of the superstars took to Instagram to share a sultry snap of herself on her Instagram Story. In the pic, she donned a dark-colored one-piece getup decorated with a horse and flowers that showed off her trim figure.

Just a few hours later, Jones shared a screenshot of a response she received, reading: "Horny today, aren't we."

She wasn't about to let the comment get her down, however, as she put the follower on blast.

"Feels good to love my body after years of hating and disrespecting it," she wrote in response. "No shame in liking how I look in my cowboy swimsuit, but a shame that you're able to twist it into something so perverted and vulgar."

She added: "What a dim witted piece of trash and sad that there are more people like you. Go f--- yourself."

The young star seems to be following in her father's footsteps, having recently shared a snippet of herself singing on Instagram.

"I’m absolutely terrified to post this. I keep going back and forth between hating it and liking it but f--- it," she captioned the clip. "So here’s a snippet of an untitled, unfinished, very drunken rough take of a song I’m proud of on a good day."

Jones also paid tribute to her rocker father earlier this month, sharing a photo of Bowie sitting at a table while holding an orange balloon. It appeared to have been taken at a birthday party.

"Rad dad," she captioned the pic. Bowie died of cancer in New York City in 2016 at age 69.

Iman, 65, also received a pair of tributes on Mother's Day last year, including a sweet throwback pic of the model and Jones swapping a sweet kiss.

"Happy mama day to my mommy and to all the mommys [sic]," Jones wrote in the caption.

In a second post on the same day featuring another throwback photo, Jones wrote: "Happy mothers day again here’s another w me holding a chikkken nugget."

In the post, Jones revealed that she hadn't seen Iman in six months because they live on opposite coasts and the coronavirus pandemic had made travel very difficult.

"... Pls be party poopers this one time so it doesn’t take 2 f---ing years to see her again thank you!" she concluded.