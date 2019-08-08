Indie singer-songwriter David Berman dead at 52

Singer-songwriter David Berman, who formed the 1990s indie band Silver Jews, died by suicide on Wednesday.

He was 52.

Berman's record label, Drag City, announced the news on Twitter, writing, "We couldn't be more sorry to tell you this. David Berman passed away earlier today. A great friend and one of the most inspiring individuals we've ever known is gone. Rest easy, David."

Variety reports that Berman was slated to tour with his new band, the Purple Mountains, starting Saturday in New York.

Berman reportedly battled drug addiction for years, suffering several overdoses and at least one attempted suicide.

Berman had written in a post on the Drag City Records message board about his anger with his father, gun and tobacco lobbyist Richard Berman, from whom he was estranged.