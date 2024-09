Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl is putting the rumors to rest.

A social media post went viral on Instagram claiming Grohl was the father of a love child. The musician's representative told Fox News Digital the claim is "100% fake."

On Wednesday, a social media account shared a photo of a woman's finger holding her baby's finger with a lengthy caption implying Grohl was the father, according to Page Six. The post and account appear to have since been deleted.

"My sweet Roxie Junie Grohl, being your mama has already been the most incredible experience of my life," the caption began, Page Six reported. "Every day, I fall more in love with you and this new role."

The caption added that Grohl had been "by [her] side through the entire pregnancy" and shared that she was "grateful for his love and support."

"100% fake." — Dave Grohl's representative

In a statement to TMZ, the individual who shared the social media post said, "I’m sorry this was a fake page. We just wanted followers! We’re minors!"

The viral post comes days after Grohl got ahead of the scandal and admitted he cheated on his wife and fathered a child outside his marriage.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he shared on social media. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.

"I love my wife and children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We are grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum were spotted attending a Wimbledon tennis match together over the summer. The couple sat in the Royal Box alongside David Beckham.

Grohl's first marriage with photographer Jennifer Leigh Youngblood in 1994 ended in divorce three years later amid allegations of infidelity on his part, according to The Guardian.

He met former model Jordyn Blum in 2001, and the couple married two years later in 2003.

The couple has three daughters: Violet, Harper and Ophelia.

Blum is credited as a co-director on the 2002 "Walking a Line" Foo Fighters music video, which included footage from the rock band' s tour.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.