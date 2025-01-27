Dave Franco says Luigi Mangione comparisons have his phone flooded with messages

From the moment he was identified, murder suspect Luigi Mangione was being spoken about everywhere, with many on social media fixated on his looks.

Even actor Dave Franco was pulled into the conversation, going viral online for having similar physical features to the alleged criminal. Mangione was arrested and charged in connection with the assassination of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson after evading police for several days.

Social media users noted the similarities between the two men, with people insisting that Franco portray the 26-year-old University of Pennsylvania graduate in whatever future show or movie was produced about his alleged crime.

Franco, who is not on social media, broke his silence about the viral comparisons while promoting his upcoming film, "Together," at the Sundance Film Festival.

He and his wife Alison Brie were asked by The Hollywood Reporter if "anyone" had approached him to play Mangione.

Brie was quick to answer first. "Anyone? Do you mean everyone?" she quipped, patting her husband's leg. "I've never received more texts in my life about anything," Franco admitted.

"Anyone who has my phone number has reached out about it," the "21 Jump Street" star said.

Both Brie and Franco clarified, however, that nothing was actually in the works. "I don't think there's been any official offers," Brie said.

In a separate interview with The Wrap, the couple was asked to share their honest thoughts about the potential role and Franco going viral.

"I feel fine about it," Brie said, laughing, "about you going viral." Franco was more reluctant to answer, saying, "Honestly, it's hard for me to say anything because whatever I say about it might get picked up."

When the reporter asked if that meant he wouldn't accept the role if offered, Brie responded first.

"He never said that!" she said, simply. "We're gonna cross that bridge if it comes," Franco added.

