Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

Dave Franco says Luigi Mangione comparisons have his phone flooded with messages

Luigi Mangione is accused of murdering UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
‘SNL’ faces backlash for audience cheers over suspected CEO killer Luigi Mangione Video

‘SNL’ faces backlash for audience cheers over suspected CEO killer Luigi Mangione

Fox News contributor Sara Carter and Project 21 chairman Horace Cooper join ‘Hannity’ to discuss the controversy surrounding the audience’s reaction to the mention of suspected CEO killer Luigi Mangione on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

From the moment he was identified, murder suspect Luigi Mangione was being spoken about everywhere, with many on social media fixated on his looks.

Even actor Dave Franco was pulled into the conversation, going viral online for having similar physical features to the alleged criminal. Mangione was arrested and charged in connection with the assassination of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson after evading police for several days.

Social media users noted the similarities between the two men, with people insisting that Franco portray the 26-year-old University of Pennsylvania graduate in whatever future show or movie was produced about his alleged crime.

'SNL' SLAMMED FOR 'CLASSLESS' UNITED HEALTHCARE MURDER SEGMENT ON 'WEEKEND UPDATE'

Dave Franco on the carpet looks serious at the camera wearing a green jacket and split accused murderer Luigi Mangione in a maroon t-shirt underneath an orange jumpsuit looks serious during perp walk

Social media users have called for Dave Franco (L) to play alleged murderer Luigi Mangione in a future production. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

Franco, who is not on social media, broke his silence about the viral comparisons while promoting his upcoming film, "Together," at the Sundance Film Festival.

Luigi Mangione in a maroon sweater and white shirt appears in court and looks as though he's looking at something far off

Luigi Mangione appears for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court on December 23. (Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

Dave Franco in a rainbow striped sweater and black leather jacket with a fur trim at Sundance

Dave Franco, 39, says he's received a lot of messages from friends and "anyone" who has his phone number since the concept went viral online. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb)

He and his wife Alison Brie were asked by The Hollywood Reporter if "anyone" had approached him to play Mangione. 

Brie was quick to answer first. "Anyone? Do you mean everyone?" she quipped, patting her husband's leg. "I've never received more texts in my life about anything," Franco admitted. 

"Anyone who has my phone number has reached out about it," the "21 Jump Street" star said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Alison Brie soft smiles wearing a black striped suit holding on to husband Dave Franco wearing a deep purple floral sweater

Alison Brie and Dave Franco, photographed at Sundance 2025, spoke about the possibility of Franco playing Mangione on-screen. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Both Brie and Franco clarified, however, that nothing was actually in the works. "I don't think there's been any official offers," Brie said. 

In a separate interview with The Wrap, the couple was asked to share their honest thoughts about the potential role and Franco going viral. 

"I feel fine about it," Brie said, laughing, "about you going viral." Franco was more reluctant to answer, saying, "Honestly, it's hard for me to say anything because whatever I say about it might get picked up."

When the reporter asked if that meant he wouldn't accept the role if offered, Brie responded first. 

"He never said that!" she said, simply. "We're gonna cross that bridge if it comes," Franco added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending