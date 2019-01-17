Dave Chappelle and R. Kelly allegedly almost fought over comedy skit that poked fun at the embattled singer

R. Kelly’s “goons” confronted Dave Chappelle over an infamous “Chappelle’s Show” skit, according to the comedian’s former writing partner.

During an interview with “The Breakfast Club” on Tuesday, the show’s co-creator, Neal Brennan, described the embattled singer’s reaction to a sketch that poked fun at his legal troubles in the form of a fictitious music video called “Piss on You.”

As the writer tells it, Kelly did not take kindly to the parody, which made light of his 2002 indictment on child pornography charges after a video surfaced in which a man believed to be the singer allegedly urinated on an underage girl. He was acquitted of all 14 counts in 2008.

“R. Kelly wanted to fight Dave,” Brennan said. “Literally, his goons stepped to Dave in Chicago and Dave’s goons intervened. The goons negotiated.”

Asked elsewhere in the interview if he felt the sketch, along with others that made fun of Kelly, helped normalize his behavior, Brennan replied with an adamant no.

“I don’t think people understand what comedy is supposed to do,” he told the radio show. “We will observe things, we will make fun of things. Did people want us to round up a posse and go arrest R. Kelly? Like, what were we supposed to do?”

He added, “Our job is to poke fun at things. And even if it’s bleak, we still poke fun at it. We were trying to humiliate a guy who was known for peeing.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.