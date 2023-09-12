Danny Masterson's prison sentence celebrated by Leah Remini while wife Bijou Phillips begs for mercy

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

'JUSTICE IS POSSIBLE' - Leah Remini praises Danny Masterson prison sentence: 'relieved this dangerous rapist will be off the streets.' Continue reading here…

'LIFE-SAVING PARTNER' - Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips is 'heartbroken,' pleads for mercy in actor's rape conviction sentencing. Continue reading here…

JAILBIRD EXIT - Todd and Julie Chrisley get reduced prison sentences: 'Model incarcerated individuals,' lawyer says. Continue reading here…

DEVASTATING DISEASE - 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens' cause of death revealed. Continue reading here…

'BAD HABITS' - Ed Sheeran cancels Las Vegas concert at last minute, fans disgusted after waiting in 100-degree heat. Continue reading here…

NAKED AMBITION - Kate Winslet is unafraid of nude scenes despite body-shaming she's experienced in her career. Continue reading here…

‘WE SUPPORT VICTIMS’ - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologize for 'pain' caused by their letters in support of Danny Masterson. Continue reading here…

‘DASTARDLY LITTLE THING’ - Ashton Kutcher named by Sharon Osbourne as rudest celebrity she's ever met. Continue reading here…

FINAL SPIN - Pat Sajak's farewell to 'Wheel of Fortune' and Vanna White follows years of pranks, feuds, romance rumors. Continue reading here…

BACK TO WORK - Drew Barrymore defies Hollywood cancel culture and resumes talk show. Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube