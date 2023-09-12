Expand / Collapse search
Danny Masterson's prison sentence celebrated by Leah Remini while wife Bijou Phillips begs for mercy

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Leah Remini applauded Danny Masterson's sentencing of 30 years to life in prison, while his wife Bijou Phillips pleaded with the court for mercy in a character statement. (Michael Tran/John Shearer/ Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

'JUSTICE IS POSSIBLE' - Leah Remini praises Danny Masterson prison sentence: 'relieved this dangerous rapist will be off the streets.' Continue reading here…

'LIFE-SAVING PARTNER' - Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips is 'heartbroken,' pleads for mercy in actor's rape conviction sentencing. Continue reading here…

Julie Chrisley in an orangey dress smiles next to husband Todd Chrisley in a navy suit

Todd and Julie Chrisley both reported to prison in January for bank fraud and tax evasion charges, but have had their sentences reduced due to good behavior. (Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

JAILBIRD EXIT - Todd and Julie Chrisley get reduced prison sentences: 'Model incarcerated individuals,' lawyer says. Continue reading here…

DEVASTATING DISEASE - 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens' cause of death revealed. Continue reading here…

'BAD HABITS' - Ed Sheeran cancels Las Vegas concert at last minute, fans disgusted after waiting in 100-degree heat. Continue reading here…

NAKED AMBITION - Kate Winslet is unafraid of nude scenes despite body-shaming she's experienced in her career. Continue reading here…

Ashton Kutcher in black tuxedo and Mila Kunis in a black dress on the carpet

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis issued an apology after their letters in support of Danny Masterson were released. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

‘WE SUPPORT VICTIMS’ - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologize for 'pain' caused by their letters in support of Danny Masterson. Continue reading here…

‘DASTARDLY LITTLE THING’ - Ashton Kutcher named by Sharon Osbourne as rudest celebrity she's ever met. Continue reading here…

FINAL SPIN - Pat Sajak's farewell to 'Wheel of Fortune' and Vanna White follows years of pranks, feuds, romance rumors. Continue reading here…

BACK TO WORK - Drew Barrymore defies Hollywood cancel culture and resumes talk show. Continue reading here…

