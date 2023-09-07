Leah Remini praises Danny Masterson prison sentence: 'relieved this dangerous rapist will be off the streets'

Former Scientologist Leah Remini praised Danny Masterson's 30-year prison sentence Thursday after he was convicted of rape earlier this year during a retrial.

Masterson was found guilty in May on two counts of forcible rape from sexual assaults that allegedly occurred between 2001-03. The jury was hung on a third charge after eight days of deliberations.

Remini wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that sitting in court with "the women who survived Masterson's predation was a surreal experience. Over the past seven decades, former Scientologists have sadly become used to Scientology using its financial resources, religious protection, and relationships to snatch justice away from them.

"For over two decades, Danny Masterson avoided accountability for his crimes. While Danny was the only one sentenced, his conviction and sentence are indictments against Scientology, its operatives, and its criminal leader, David Miscavige."

Representatives for the church did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"Scientology managed to cover up Danny's crimes with the help of its intelligence agency, the Office of Special Affairs, top 'church' officials like Kirsten Caetano Pedersen and Julian Swartz, its network of media-hungry unethical attorneys, private investigators, agents, and civilian Scientologists who engaged in a conspiracy to cover up crimes of sexual violence," Remini wrote.

"I am relieved that this dangerous rapist will be off the streets and unable to violently assault and rape women with the help of Scientology, a multi-billion-dollar criminal organization with tax-exempt status. Hearing the survivors read their victim impact statements aloud in court while the man who raped them and some of the very Scientologists who terrorized them over two decades were just a few feet away displayed a level of bravery that I am in awe of."

The former "That '70s Show" actor was on trial for the second time in less than six months after his first ended in a mistrial.

Masterson initially faced up to 45 years in prison if found guilty on three counts of rape by force or fear on alleged sexual assaults, which occurred more than 20 years ago at his Hollywood Hills home.

"These women not only faced the living hell of being raped, having their rapes covered up by the very organization that promised to protect them, but they have also faced ruthless and criminal harassment by Scientology and its agents since they came forward to law enforcement," Remini wrote. "I will always remind the public that in Scientology if you report another Scientologist to law enforcement, you are committing a high crime.

"The consequences of such a high crime are devastating: you will lose everything you've ever known, from your family to your friends to your job. The women who survived Danny's predation fought tirelessly for justice.

"Their tenacity, strength, and courage have given hope to all victims of Scientology that justice is possible. For that, we will forever be grateful. To the LAPD detectives, the LA District Attorney's office, Judge Olmedo, and the jury, we thank you for your fair and impartial approach to this case and trial."

The judge heard impact statements from both victims before issuing Masterson's sentence.

"When you raped me, you stole from me," said one woman who Masterson was convicted of raping in 2003. "That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit.

"You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent," she added. "The world is better off with you in prison."

The other woman Masterson was found guilty of raping said he "has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused."

"I knew he belonged behind bars for the safety of all the women he came into contact with," she told the judge. "I am so sorry, and I’m so upset. I wish I’d reported him sooner to the police."

The Church of Scientology previously claimed the use of religion in Masterson's trial violated First Amendment rights after he received the initial guilty verdict.

"The Church has no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting criminal conduct of anyone — Scientologists or not — to law enforcement," a statement, shared with Fox News Digital at the time, said. "Quite the opposite, Church policy explicitly demands Scientologists abide by all laws of the land. All allegations to the contrary are totally FALSE. There is not a scintilla of evidence supporting the scandalous allegations that the Church harassed the accusers. Every single instance of supposed harassment by the Church is FALSE, and has been debunked."

Masterson's wife, actor and model Bijou Phillips, gasped when the guilty verdict was read at the trial in May and wept as he was led away. Other family and friends sat stone-faced.

His legal team noted after the sentencing Thursday that Masterson, 47, plans to appeal due to the trial's "substantial" errors.

"We are very disappointed in the sentence the judge handed down today," Shawn Holley, Masterson's attorney, told reporters outside the courthouse in video shared by Deadline. "However, for the past several months, a team of the top appellate lawyers in the country has been reviewing transcripts of the trial. They have identified a number of significant evidentiary and constitutional issues which they will address in briefs to both the state and federal courts."

Prosecutors told jurors during the trial Masterson drugged the women’s drinks so he could rape them. They said he used his prominence in the church — where all three women were also members at the time — to avoid consequences for decades.

His legal team argued the acts were consensual and attempted to discredit the women’s stories by highlighting changes and inconsistencies over time, which they said showed signs of coordination between them.

Remini, who left the church one decade ago, filed a lawsuit against the Church of Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige, in August for harassment, stalking, defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.