Danny Masterson interview with Conan O'Brien resurfaces after rape sentencing: 'You'll be caught'

An interview between comedian Conan O'Brien and Danny Masterson has resurfaced following the actor's prison sentencing Thursday.

The 47-year-old was sentenced to 30 years to life after being convicted on two counts of forcible rape. Shortly after his sentencing, a clip from a 2004 interview with O'Brien was shared on X, previously known as Twitter.

In the video, O'Brien questioned Masterson about his lack of a Long Island, New York, accent – despite being born there and growing up in Albertson.

Masterson told O'Brien his friend, Bodhi Elfman, "always teases me, and he says ‘Hi, my name is Danny Masterson, would you like to touch my b---s?'"

"So why are you asking people to do that? That’s the more important question," O'Brien responded.

Masterson shot back, "I mean, you got ’em, you know what I mean? Everybody should grab."

After pausing, O'Brien said, "I’ve heard about you. And you’ll be caught soon, I know you will." To which Masterson responded, "I will."

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo sentenced Masterson to 15 years to life on each count of rape, and ordered the sentences to be served consecutively. The sentence was the maximum allowed by law. It means Masterson will be eligible for parole after serving 25.5 years but can be held in prison for life.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said, "This has been a long and arduous road for the victims of Mr. Masterson. They not only survived his abuse, they also survived a system that is often not kind to victims."

Masterson's legal team immediately announced plans to appeal, citing "substantial" errors in the trial.

"For the past several months a team of the top appellate lawyers in the country has been reviewing transcripts of the trial. They have identified a number of significant evidentiary and constitutional issues which they will address in briefs to both the state and federal courts," Masterson's lawyer, Shawn Holley, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"The errors that occurred in this case are substantial and, unfortunately, led to verdicts that were not supported by the evidence. And though we have great respect for the jury in this case and for our system of justice overall, sometimes they get it wrong. And that's what happened here."

Holley added, "Mr. Masterson did not commit the crimes for which he has been convicted and we, and the appellate lawyers, the best and the brightest in the country, are confident that these convictions will be overturned."

This was Masterson's second trial regarding the rape accusations after the initial ended in a mistrial. The jury failed to reach a verdict on the three counts of rape, and Masterson was tried again in May.

The judge heard impact statements on Thursday from both victims before issuing the "That '70s Show" star's sentencing.

"When you raped me, you stole from me," said one woman who Masterson was convicted of raping in 2003. "That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit."

"You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent," she said. "The world is better off with you in prison."

The other woman Masterson was found guilty of raping said he "has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused." She told the judge, "I knew he belonged behind bars for the safety of all the women he came into contact with. I am so sorry, and I’m so upset. I wish I’d reported him sooner to the police."

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.