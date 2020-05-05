Daniel Radcliffe reads the first chapter of 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' and fans rejoice

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne, Dakota Fanning and more celebs are lending their voices for a good cause.

The actors are reading a chapter each from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone," the first in J.K. Rowling’s bestselling fantasy series, while at home in quarantine.

Radcliffe, who played the titular character in all eight films, kicked off the event by reading Chapter One, titled “The Boy Who Lived," in which baby Harry is left on the doorstep of his aunt and uncle's home.

“Mr. and Mrs. Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much," he reads.

Every week, a new chapter will be available on Spotify and the Harry Potter at Home website.

“Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch Harry Potter at Home,” Rowling announced last month on Twitter.

“I hope these initiatives will give children and even adults a happy distraction during their enforced stay-at-home time," she added.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

"Thank you, @wizardingworld! This is one of the best things related to Harry Potter that I ever saw. It was really emotional to see Dan on it. This is truly amazing!" a user wrote.

"Daniel reading Harry Potter is like the ultimate HP fangirl moment loved it so much, thank you! Can't wait to listen to the rest!" someone else wrote.

Another fan admitted, "I teared up immediately" hearing Radcliffe's voice.

"Harry Potter reading Harry Potter...YES!" exclaimed an excited commenter.

Other readers include David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Claudia Kim and Noma Dumezweni.