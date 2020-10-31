James Bond actor Daniel Craig reacts to Sean Connery's death: 'He defined an era'

James Bond actor Daniel Craig praised the original 007 Sean Connery on Saturday after the actor's death.

The Scottish actor, who appeared in seven films of the long-running franchise, died overnight in his sleep, his family confirmed in a statement shared with Fox News. He was 90.

A cause of death is still unknown.

Craig, who has played the iconic role of the British secret spy since 2005, discussed the influence Connery had on Hollywood.

"It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more," Craig captioned a black-and-white photo of Connery on Instagram.

"He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster," Craig continued.

The actor concluded: "He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course."

Craig's comments come amid several Hollywood stars who spoke out early Saturday after news of Connery's death broke.

Actor Sam Neill, one of Connery's co-stars in the 1990 movie, "The Hunt for Red October," remembered him on Twitter.

"Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean," Neill wrote. "RIP that great man, that great actor."

Hugh Jackman called Connery a "legend," and Salma Hayek said she was saddened to awake to the news Saturday.

Connery was an international star, having earned an Academy Award, multiple Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille and Henrietta Awards, as well as two British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) awards.

He was the first actor to tackle the role of James Bond on the silver screen, beginning with 1962's "Dr. No." His other notable films include "The Untouchables," "The Rock" and "Murder on the Orient Express."

After "Dr. No," Connery appeared in six more Bond films: "From Russia with Love," "Goldfinger," "Thunderball," "You Only Live Twice," "Diamonds are Forever" and "Never Say Never Again."

His death comes just weeks after it as confirmed that the long-anticipated release of the upcoming Bond film “No Time to Die,” starring Craig, has once again been delayed.

“No Time to Die” was originally supposed to open in April 2020 but was pushed back to Nov. 12 in the U.K. and Nov. 20 in the U.S.

The new release window is now said to be 2021 due to the increasing toll the coronavirus pandemic has had on the theatrical business.

It was one of the first Hollywood films to abandon its release before cinemas in the U.S. shut down in mid-March because of the virus.