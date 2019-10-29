Danica Patrick calls boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, 'amazing' after Packer's win

Danica Patrick is one proud girlfriend.

The retired professional racecar driver cheered on her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as his team took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Patrick, 37, gushed on Instagram, “The @packers are killin it!!!!!!!! Another simply amazing performance by @aaronrodgers12!”

The "No. 1" seflie included her friend Erin Foley Buntin. “Getting it done week in, week out……let’s goooooooo pack go! Loud living room at @ebunt187 house!”

The team won, 31-24, with Rodgers throwing three touchdowns to lead the Packers to victory.

Patrick has been extremely supportive of the 35-year-old's career. Earlier this month, she praised not only the caliber of athlete he is on the field, but the type of person he is off the field.

“Every weekend there is a group of amazing people that fly from far and wide to support him, some new friends (many are my old friends) but most he has had for decades,” she wrote. “Yesterday was one of those days where there was so much to celebrate beyond just being together. Perfect passer rating. Fastest QB to reach 350 TD in history. Also, a highly ranked game in passing yards and in TDs.”

“Plus the hotness!” Patrick added. “Lucky girl.”

And Patrick isn't the only one to fawn over her partner. Back in March, Rodgers penned a sweet birthday message to her.

“Happy Birthday to this Beautiful, intelligent, strong, driven, bad ass woman that I get to stand beside in this life @danicapatrick," he wrote.

The couple went public with their relationship in January 2018 after first meeting at the ESPY Awards in 2012.

Previously, Rodgers dated actress Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017 and Patrick dated fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from November 2012 to December 2017 and was married to physical therapist Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2015 to 2013.