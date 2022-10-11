'Dancing with the Stars'' Vinny Guadagnino reunites with 'Jersey Shore' cast on competition show: 'My boys'

From fist-pumping at clubs to stepping out to a Samba, reality television star Vinny Guadagnino brought a piece of "Jersey Shore" to "Dancing with the Stars" this week.

It was a "Jersey Shore" reunion, as cast members Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino and Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio supported their costar from the audience during the Disney-themed night for the dance competition.

"The best was…when we were just in the back chilling, and I saw them…my boys came in, and we were just…having a good time partying," Guadagnino exclusively told Fox News Digital.

His "Dancing with the Stars" partner Koko Iwasaki added she "felt like [she] was in Jersey."

"When those two came in, then his accent got stronger. All of a sudden [it] became Jersey real quick. It was the best," Koko pointed out.

Guadagnino continued to explain that it was only appropriate that his "Jersey Shore" costars showed support for "Italian Luca" night, while fans expressed the dance contestant made Italians "proud" with his performance.

He and his partner dressed up as characters from Disney and Pixar’s "Luca" and performed a Samba to the song "Il Gatto E La Volpe" from the film.

The "Jersey Shore" alum took to his Instagram story and shared a video of him backstage with "The Situation" and Pauly D.

"Aw man, I’m dressed as Luca and I found some other Italians here," Vinny said, while pointing to the camera at his "Jersey Shore" costars behind the scenes.

Pauly D responded with "Aye, forget about it," in an Italian accent.

This is not the first time a "Jersey Shore" cast member joined "Dancing with the Stars."

"The Situation" performed on the dance competition show on Season 11.

Guadagnino also opened up to Fox News Digital about his anxiety while being on "Dancing with the Stars."



"This competition has brought out my anxiety because it's stage fright like I've never felt before. I'm going to do something that I've never done before on live television, and it has to be damn near perfect," he exclusively told Fox News Digital.



"It's brought out this anxiety… every time we overcome it… look back on it and be like, ‘Wow…I really did that.’"

"Dancing With the Stars" airs live Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.