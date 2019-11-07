'Dancing with the Stars' contestant Sean Spicer defended by pro Cheryl Burke: 'He's so endearing'

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke tried to mitigate the backlash against former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Spicer has upset some fans by getting low scores for his dances only to be rescued from elimination by fans turning out to vote for him to continue.

“I can see why people vote for Sean, he’s so endearing and he’s like actually a real person. He’s going to be so devastated if [he ever gets eliminated],” Burke wrote in a blog post for Us Weekly.

President Trump has previously urged his 66.5 million followers on Twitter to vote for his former press secretary, insisting that he’s a “great and very loyal guy who is working very hard.”

Despite the inflated advantage he gets from the president, Burke believes Spicer doesn’t deserve the heat he’s getting.

“Obviously there’s a lot of power in a tweet from Trump. People are like, ‘No no no,’ but people keep voting for him,” she said. “I actually really love Sean’s personality. Even in just the little time I spent with him, he’s really funny. He’s super down to Earth. He’s not the Sean Spicer that I think everyone thinks he is.”

Burke went on to call Spicer “the heart of the competition now,” despite the ongoing controversy.

Previously eliminated Season 28 contestant Karamo Brown doesn’t share Burke’s lighthearted attitude toward Spicer’s continued presence on the show. Speaking on “Watch What Happens Live,” the “Queer Eye” star said he was “robbed” by “middle America" voting for the former Trump White House staff member.

“But it's also fan votes, and, you know, middle America watches the show and they vote for him," Brown reasoned. "And also our president, who should be doing other stuff, has been tweeting vote for the man."