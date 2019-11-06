Hillary Clinton roasts Donald Trump, Sean Spicer while crashing James Corden's opening monologue

Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, crashed James Corden’s opening monologue on “The Late Late Show” Tuesday to take some targeted jabs at President Trump.

The late-night host began his monologue by taking a few shots at the “Dancing with the Stars” contestant and former White House press secretary, Sean Spicer.

“Why is Sean Spicer even on ‘Dancing with the Stars’? Politicians don’t belong on entertainment shows. These shows are for celebrities, not political figures,” he said as the Clintons emerged behind him to thunderous applause from the audience.

JAMES CORDEN: 'ALL THE PEOPLE THAT I LIKE AND RESPECT' DON'T LIKE TRUMP

“I’m really fed up with all your Trump jokes. Every single night,” Hillary joked. “If anyone should be telling Trump jokes … it’s me.”

With that, the host stepped aside and gave the ladies a chance to make fun of Trump and Spicer.

“I can’t blame Trump for trying to help Sean Spicer,” Hillary explained. “But if it’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that these guys really can’t win the popular vote.”

Chelsea then took the stage to deliver a punchline of her own.

“Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer is now on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’” she said. “It is an improvement on his old job: Dancing around the issues.”

The duo then turned their attention to the recent analysis published by The New York Times exploring the patterns that have emerged in the president’s tweets.

“Fifty percent of Trump’s tweets have been attacks on people,” Chelsea said, “but 100 percent have been attacks on the English language.”

JAMES CORDEN FIRED BACK AT A TROLL WHO WISHED CANCER ON HIS SON OVER A 'GAME OF THRONES' JOKE

“It’s pretty shocking, it came out to a total of 6,000 tweets attacking people,” Hillary added. “Even more surprising, only 3,000 of those were about my emails.”

After the monologue, the ladies sat down with the host and Corden asked Hillary to give advice to 2020 Democratic candidates that may end up debating Trump as she did in 2016.

“Just be really prepared. As hard as it is with him to try and talk about facts and truth compared to what he says, be prepared anyway to try to make your case and just keep going at him and don’t give him an inch,” she said.

Corden brought up Trump’s infamous “lurking” during their debate in which he stood directly behind her as she spoke.

“That was all part of his alpha male impersonation,” she mocked.

The former New York senator also commented on Rudy Giuliani’s recent behavior, saying it totally surprised her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I mean, he was a tough guy, he was a mayor, he was mayor during 9/11, I was a senator, I worked with him,” she said. “I don’t know what happened. It’s almost like aliens have seized his brain.”

“Truly he’s been possessed,” she added.