'Dance Moms' fans support Maddie Ziegler as Kalani Hilliker's Trump endorsement gets backlash

Fans of the popular reality series “Dance Moms” are on a coordinated effort to issue their steadfast support for Maddie Ziegler after her fellow dancer Kalani Hilliker endorsed Donald Trump.

Hilliker and Zeigler, both 18, were often pitted against each other on the Abby Lee Miller reality series and while Zeigler has not publicly endorsed any specific candidate, she interviewed the granddaughter of Joe Biden, Finnegan Biden, last month, which is posted to her Instagram page.

This year is the first time both women are able to vote in their lives, and Hilliker had no qualms about who she was casting her vote for when she shared an Instagram Story of herself at a Trump rally on Monday along with the written message: “No matter who you’re voting for use your voice and vote!!! It’s your right!!! ❤️ 🇺🇸 #Trump202020.”

The night before, Hilliker also wrote “america is the greatest country because everyone has the freedom to express their own opinions so no matter what happens this week we need to all come together as americans and respect one another ❤️ 🇺🇸.”

ABBY LEE MILLER'S NEW LIFETIME SHOW DOES ‘NOT HAVE PLANS TO AIR' FOLLOWING RACISM ACCUSATIONS, NETWORK SAYS

Meanwhile, many fans on social media believe Ziegler to have voted for the Biden-Harris ticket and issued their support of the performer on Twitter while simultaneously sending thinly veiled shots at Hilliker.

FORMER ‘DANCE MOMS’ STAR MADDIE ZIEGLER APOLOGIZES FOR RESURFACED ‘IGNORANT AND RACIALLY INSENSITIVE’ VIDEOS

“Idk what’s messier, this nasty post or this flop of a routine,” one user tweeted at Hilliker, attaching a clip of her falling during a routine on “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition.”

Another user declared, “EVERYONE SAY IT WITH ME, MADDIE DESERVED ALL THE SOLOS," while a Twitter user added, "That's why Maddie Zeigler was the favorite."

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOX NEWS’ LIVE PROBABILITY DIALS

Another user chimed in: “Yeah no so not only are you voting against YOURSELF, your friends and your families [sic] rights. you’re also voting against the people that idolise [sic] you [sic] rights…this is not what a role model or any good human being should do.”

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

Additionally, some on social media shaded Hilliker for making the mistake of incorrectly hashtagging "#Trump202020."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She really said 202020,,, girl-," wrote one user.

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement against racism and social injustices, Maddie posted a black square in solidarity in June.