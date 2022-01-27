‘Dallas’ star Audrey Landers reflects on 'prankster' Larry Hagman, why she didn’t pose nude for Playboy

What happens when you get the stars from "Happy Days," "The Nanny" and "The Dukes of Hazzard" on a Zoom chat? A whole lotta comedy.



Audrey Landers, who famously starred as crooner Afton Cooper in the hit series "Dallas," is involved in a crowd-funding campaign for "Viral Vignettes," a series of short stories starring several beloved TV personalities, such as Don Most, Renée Taylor and John Schneider – just to name a few. The project, which began during the coronavirus pandemic, aims to raise money for The Actors Fund, a charitable organization that supports performers and other behind-the-scenes workers in the arts.

Landers spoke to Fox News about what fans can expect from "Viral Vignettes," how she got the role in "Dallas," her favorite memory of late co-star Larry Hagman, and why she decided not to pose nude for Playboy.

Fox News: You’re involved with "Viral Vignettes." Could you tell us more about that?

Audrey Landers: "Viral Vignettes" was born obviously during the lockdown. It came about because so many of us creatives wanted to do something. We also wanted to raise money for The Actors Fund.

‘DALLAS’ STAR CHARLENE TILTON SAYS CASTMATES ‘PROTECTED’ HER FROM BEING A DRUG ‘CASUALTY’ OF THE ‘80S

So [producer] David Levin and his team put together what I would describe as short films. We acted them out on Zoom together and we taped them. These are all very relatable stories about all the challenges everyone was facing during lockdowns and quarantines. But the stories are all fun and they’re filled with many of your favorite TV celebrities.

Fox News: Who were you most excited to see and why?

Landers: It was really fun to reconnect with Donny Most. I’ve known him since I was a teenager, and we haven’t seen each other in many years. In my little story, I played his sister. It was a fun reunion for all of us. It certainly shows on the screen.

Fox News: How did it feel to be part of something like this, especially as a performer?

Landers: It was such a great way to connect during a difficult time. And we had the chance to read a variety of stories and help provide our input creatively. For me, that was a really fun part of it. I took this time to focus on my writing, so I had been very creative behind the scenes over the last couple of years. … I’ve been very fortunate to have such fun and creative opportunities.

Fox News: Many fans remember you from "Dallas." How did you get the role of Afton Cooper?

Landers: They were auditioning a lot of girls, and the role was originally set for two episodes. I was lucky enough to get an audition. I had asked friends to videotape some episodes for me on their home VCRs so I can catch up and get a tone of the acting. I found a costume – and I call it a costume because it was so different from my prior wholesome characters – but it was a very flirty costume. When I read for the role, I wore it. There were so many other hopeful actresses of course. Then you have to experience those nail-biting moments like waiting for a callback. I was so lucky that I got that call.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Immediately after I was cast, there was a writers strike, so filming was delayed. Again, I was so nervous because I didn’t know what was going to happen. But eventually, I ended up on the set. I don’t know if you remember, but my character was a singer on the show. Well, she was never written in as a singer. That came about during lunch hour one day. I was at the studio and it was empty. I found a little piano in the corner.

At the time, I was working on some new music. So I started singing and playing the piano. I was trying to calm my nerves. I was the newbie on the set of an established hit show. I was so nervous. I just wanted to calm myself down. Well, as I was playing this music, the producer walked in carrying his lunch. He overheard me singing and playing the piano. He asked me what I was doing, and I explained like I’m telling you, how I was trying to stay calm and focused. And the next thing I knew, my character was written in for the rest of that season. And she was written in as an aspiring songwriter and singer.

Fox News: What was your relationship like with the cast?

Landers: We had an amazing bond. We were just in a great place. We were the number-one show for so many years. We had so many talented writers and actors. We had an amazing crew and everyone was really supportive of each other. And I think that enhanced the bond that we all shared.

Fox News: What’s one memory for your time on set that makes you smile?

Landers: Probably the first day, first scene ever of my life on that show. I was in a bed scene with J.R. [Ewing, played by Larry Hagman]. We were under the covers and there was a big bottle of champagne on ice in a bucket next to the bed. As you can imagine, I had a serious case of nerves.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The scene begins and we’re rolling, action. Larry grabs a handful of ice and slips it under the covers! I’m the new kid on the block so I’m a consummate professional, trying to keep a straight face. I tried to go on with the scene, but I’m like, "Oh my God, what is happening here?" *laughs*. The whole cast and crew on set start to crack up because they were all in on the joke except me. They were just waiting for me to break and I wouldn’t break. Well, let me tell you, it certainly helped! *laughs*.

Fox News: Many "Dallas" co-stars have said that Larry Hagman was a prankster on set.

Landers: Oh, he was such a prankster! And Patrick [Duffy] too. That was their thing.

Fox News: Do you remember the last time you spoke to Larry?

Landers: My goodness, I have to say the last time I spoke to him was while we were filming the reboot of "Dallas" for TNT. Although we knew that he was ill, I don’t think any of us expected him to leave us so soon. I had a storyline with him that was no longer possible. And it was a real shocker to us in so many ways. It was very sad. I was heartbroken.

Fox News: After "Dallas," were you ever worried about being typecast?

Landers: You know, I don’t think I was. First of all, I was really fortunate because I was on that show for over a period of eight years. My character had such an incredible storyline, which allowed her to grow and evolve. So during those years, my character changed so much. She was a floozy at first, but she grew up and became a caring, responsible person. And we dealt with so many issues.

FORMER CHILD STAR ANN JILLIAN ON BECOMING AN ‘80S SEX SYMBOL, FIGHTING CANCER AT 35: ‘I JUMPED RIGHT IN’

So I was very lucky because my character wasn’t one-dimensional. There were so many wonderful, different parts to her. And the crew was always so supportive. They even gave me time off for a couple of years to do "A Chorus Line," which allowed me to play a totally different character. And I’ve always maintained my recording career. It’s been successful, it’s been exhausting, but it’s also been exhilarating. So in between filming, I would do concerts and appearances all over Europe. I never stood still. I was never stagnant in any one role or even one genre.

Fox News: You and your sister posed for the cover of Playboy. What was that experience like for you? Did you get to meet Hugh Hefner?

Landers: We did actually, but not during that shoot. We only met him briefly. As for the shoot itself, I remember they approached us and asked us to do the cover and a nine-page pictorial. They were going to pay us, and they wanted nudity, which was pretty much the standard for the magazine. We were not up for that. Instead, we opted for no nudity, no money and photo approval. I think we ended up being in a really small and elite group of women who appeared in the magazine who didn’t go nude, like Dolly Parton, Barbra Streisand and Bernadette Peters.

We originally thought at the time that people would see us in a more mature role. You know, elevate us to the next level. It did not *laughs*. But I have no regrets. I love my cover and I have it framed in my room. It was a great experience and we did it on our terms. I’m grateful that we got to experience a piece of pop culture history.

Fox News: What’s life like for you today?

Landers: Life is always busy for me. We’re living in very strange and challenging times. I am grateful that I am in the position that I’m in. We’ve all had hardships and losses, so I do feel very blessed that I’ve been able to pursue what I love and be so closely connected with my family.

'KNOTS LANDING' STAR DONNA MILLS TALKS NEW COMEDY ROLE, IMPRESSING BURT REYNOLDS AND CLINT EASTWOOD

One of my sons and I are collaborating on a dark pop music film and stage production. It’s been really exciting and rewarding. So we’ve been spending a lot of time together. … I also have my other son home with me. We’ve been able to have this family time in a way that we didn’t have before. We love being together as a family, so I truly feel blessed for everything. I’m so proud of my children and all of their accomplishments. And I’m so thrilled that I can continue to pursue what I love.