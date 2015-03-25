DA turns down exoneration bid, backed by Martin Sheen, from man convicted in 1998 NYC killing

Prosecutors have turned down an inmate's bid to be cleared in the 1998 killing of a retired New York City police officer. The exoneration effort counts actor Martin Sheen among its champions.

The Manhattan district attorney's office agreed in 2011 to review Jon-Adrian Velazquez's case. A DA's office spokeswoman said this week the investigation didn't find "evidence sufficient to demonstrate that Mr. Velazquez is innocent."

Attorneys Celia Gordon and Robert Gottlieb say they now plan to ask a court to vacate Velazquez's conviction and order a new trial.

Velazquez was convicted of shooting Albert Ward in an underground betting parlor.

Some eyewitnesses have since recanted their identifications of Velazquez. His lawyers also raised a lead about another possible suspect.

Sheen spotlighted Velazquez's case after visiting him in prison in 2011.