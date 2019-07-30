Cuba Gooding Jr. relaxes in the Hamptons amid groping charges

Cuba Gooding Jr. continues to hold court in the Hamptons — at the same time he’s trying to get charges that he groped a woman at a Manhattan bar in June dismissed.

Spies said that the “Jerry Maguire” star was out at East Hampton hot spot Moby’s, where “people were coming up to him” and he was “really nice,” a spy said.

When the place emptied out, Gooding stayed to hang with the staff, we hear.

CUBA GOODING JR. DENIES GROPING SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY

“He was going up and giving them hugs and giving bartenders high-fives,” said an onlooker. “He was definitely having a good time, but it was like he owned the place.”

Page Six previously reported he’s been out at Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor, Surf Lodge in Montauk and the Bowery Hotel.

His lawyer previously told us he’s so relaxed because of “his confidence in the legal system.”

