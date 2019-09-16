'Crocodile Dundee' actor Paul Hogan reflects on his divorces: 'I'm not a great husband'

Australian actor Paul Hogan, best known for his breakout role in "Crocodile Dundee" and its sequel, is celebrating his 80th birthday next month.

The movie star, whose career has spanned five decades, is reflecting on his personal and professional life in a new two-part special on ABC TV's "Australian Story."

In the first episode, Hogan opened up about meeting his first wife, Nolene Edwards, at the swimming pool where he worked and raising a family at a young age. They married in 1958 and Hogan had three sons by the time he was 22 years old.

HAPPY DAYS’ ALUM ANSON WILLIAMS FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM WIFE OF THREE DECADES

"I sort of dug it, I loved it. And we grew up together, me and my kids," Hogan recalled.

The couple went on to have five children together and were married for more than 20 years until they split in 1981. Hogan and Edwards rekindled their love in 1982 and stay married for another eight years before finally calling it quits in 1990.

He divorced Edwards because he fell in love with his "Crocodile Dundee" co-star, Linda Kozlowski.

In 2016 he was revealed that Hogan and Edwards didn't speak to each other for 17 years following the breakup.

SARAH PALIN AND HUSBAND, TODD, APPARENTLY GETTING A DIVORCE, COURT PAPERS INDICATE

In the first part, Hogan talked about Kozlowski's first impressions of him on the set of the 1986 movie: "She thought I was a little bit aloof, or a little bit, uh, closed."

His friend, Delvene Delaney, revealed that Kozlowski started to develop feelings and was worried. "Linda came to me at one point and was worried about it because she knew Paul was married. But it was unstoppable," she described.

"Dundee"s director, Peter Faiman, agreed. He said, "As the movie went on, they understood each other better and better and better. A lot of what we saw on air was true life."

MATT LAUER AND ANNETTE ROQUE OFFICIALLY DIVORCED

Kolwozski and Hogan had one son together before she filed for divorce in 2013.

"I'm not a great husband. I'm good early." Hogan admitted.