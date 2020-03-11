Crew member for Fox's 'neXt' tests positive for coronavirus, network now taking careful precautions

A member of the production team for Fox’s upcoming series “neXt” has tested positive for COVID-19.

The series finished production on its first episode order earlier this week. However, Fox News confirmed that one of its crew members tested positive for the ever-expanding virus and the network must now figure out with whom he or she had direct contact.

“We have been notified by the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) that a crew member on ‘neXt,’ which concluded production in Chicago last week, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment,” a Disney Television Studios spokesperson told Fox News. “We are working closely with the CDPH to identify and contact all individuals who came in direct contact with the crew member, and are taking precautions to protect all who work on our productions.”

SAG-AGFTA, one of Hollywood’s leading guilds, issued a statement on the matter, assuring its members that it’s taking their health seriously.

“Fox/Disney notified cast and crew today that a production member for the show ‘neXt,’ which wrapped production at Cinespace in Chicago last week, has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19,” SAG-AFTRA told Variety. “That person came into contact with other cast and crew at Cinespace and possibly elsewhere.”

The statement added: “We are working with the production company regarding this matter to determine the timeline and scope of potential exposure to members and others. We are monitoring the situation closely and will update our statement periodically as warranted.”

Representatives for SAG-AFTRA did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

“neXt” is a science fiction crime drama created by Manny Coto and stars former “Mad Men” actor John Slattery. The actor plays a former technology CEO who joins a Homeland cybersecurity agent to stop the world’s first threat from artificial intelligence.