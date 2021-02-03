T.J. Osborne receives support from fellow country music stars after he comes out as gay

The country music community is standing behind T.J. Osborne.

The 36-year-old artist, one half of the duo Brothers Osborne, came out as gay in an article published by Time on Wednesday.

Now, mere hours after the announcement, the star's pals in the country music scene are offering him support and praises following his announcement.

"Overcome with joy. He’s one of my best friends and one of the bravest people I know," said Kacey Musgraves on Twitter. "Love you, TJ. Celebrating you today."

"One of the best guys I know. Proud of you, TJ!" echoed Carly Pearce.

"Congratulations TJ Osborne. There is nothing that can compare to living your life openly and authentically, and this will make a difference in the lives of so many," wrote Ty Herndon. "Proud of you, man."

"Love this guy right here," said Dierks Bentley alongside a photo of himself embracing Osborne. "@brothersosborne. Happy you are telling your story dude."

"We love you so much, Teej," said Maren Morris.

Her husband Ryan Hurd added: "Love you, TJ OSBORNE! Proud to know you and thankful for your story!"

"So proud of you, TJ," wrote Lindsay Ell, adding a red heart emoji.

The support came at a good time, as in his interview, Osborne said that while he’s "very comfortable being gay," he was nervous for the reaction that the country music industry and its fans would have.

He noted that there is an inherent risk that an announcement like this could cause him to lose fans. Although he notes that he may be giving his supporters too little credit.

"People will ask, ‘Why does this even need to be talked about?’ and personally, I agree with that," he explained. "But for me to show up at an awards show with a man would be jaw-dropping to people. It wouldn’t be like, ‘Oh, cool!"

He continued: "I don’t think I’m going to get run off the stage in Chicago, but in a rural town playing a county fair? I’m curious how this will go."

Although hitmakers like Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile and Orville Peck have been open about their sexuality in the past, Osborne worried his well-established footing in the genre gave not only him a lot to lose, but his brother, John, as well.

For his part, John told Time: "If I had to have all my money and success erased for my brother to be truly fulfilled in life, I wouldn’t even think about it. Not for a second."

