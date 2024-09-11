Country singer Joshua Ray Walker vows to live 'life to the fullest' as cancer spreads to his lungs

Country singer Joshua Ray Walker shared with his fans that his colon cancer has spread to his lungs since he was first diagnosed in 2023.

Walker took to Instagram on Sept. 10 to share a health update and announce he has some "good and bad news" to share.

"The good news is that I’ve finished chemo treatment! It was extremely tough, and I want to thank y’all so much for supporting me through this experience. My body handled it reasonably well, and I’ve begun to rebuild my strength and immune system!" Walker began.

"The bad news is that upon the completion of tests to check on the status of my cancer post treatment, multiple nodes of varying sizes were found in both my lungs," he continued.

Walker shared that prior to starting his chemo treatment, he was informed that he would have a "90% chance" of getting back clear test results.

"So to find completely new growth in a new organ was something for which I was not prepared. This unfortunately means my cancer will likely be restaged to stage 4. I will get a lung biopsy, and start radiation soon," Walker wrote.

He continued, "I will keep y’all as updated as possible, and I will continue to fight my hardest. The odds have definitely shifted, but I’m not going to publish them here. It seems defeatist, and unnecessary. I’ll let you know what they were after I beat them. I’ve always lived life to the fullest and I will continue to do so."

Walker announced he had launched a GoFundMe page to help him battle his future expenses.

Fans left words of encouragement in the country singer's comment section.

"You’re a champion Joshua. Thank you for the updates. Sending you peace and healing," one user wrote. Another added, "You are very special Joshua Ray - ur presence and music are a blessing to this earth and your purpose here is a great one. Sending love love love."

In December 2023, Walker announced that he was diagnosed with colon cancer. At the time, Walker said his quality of life was "pretty brutal," but he underwent surgery in January before starting chemotherapy treatment.

"I’m going to fight with everything I have, and my odds are great," Walker said at the time, per People. "All I ask is for your patience and healing thoughts during this time."