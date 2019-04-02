Country star Jake Owen says Phil Mickelson told him to go 'f---' himself

Country star Jake Owen revealed that he didn't hold back against golfer Phil Mickelson over a "s-----" golf match with Tiger Woods.

Owen, speaking to Barstool Sports in an interview that was released Tuesday, said he was at the wedding of Jordan Speith, a pro-golfer and friend, in November 2018 when he let loose on Mickelson.

"Phil was there, and it was the day after he played Tiger" in Capital One's "The Match" — an event that was viewable by pay-per-view.

The singer-songwriter said that after he had a few drinks, he saw Mickelson and thought, "I gotta go tell this guy what I think."

CARRIE UNDERWOOD POSTS MAKEUP-FREE SELFIE, REVEALS SON'S HILARIOUS NICKNAME FOR HER

"So I walked over to him, and I was like, 'Hey Phil, you owe me f------ $29.99 ... for wasting four hours of my life with the s------- golf I've ever seen,'" Owen said. "You guys hyped this whole thing up about this big match, you guys couldn't even make three birdies between the two of you.' I'm like, I want my $29.99 back and f------ apologize to me for some s----- golf."

Owen said that at that point, Mickelson pulled out a wad of cash, particularly a $100 bill. "He's like, 'Yeah, I won 90,000 of these yesterday.' He goes, 'Take $100 and go f--- yourself."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mickelson called the encounter a "true story" in a response on Twitter.

The payout for "The Match" was $9 million.