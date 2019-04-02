Country star Jake Owen raps Notorious B.I.G., talks eclectic music taste

Country music star Jake Owen has more than just his Southern drawl -- he also knows how to rap.

“I can remember every word to every rap song known to man,” he told Lyndsey Parker, host of New York’s Build Series, on Monday.

“But I lost my debit card last night. I can’t remember where I put my car keys, but I can remember every word to Notorious B.I.G’s “Big Poppa.”

The 37-year-old proceeded to rap a few verses from the rapper's hit "Juicy."

Owen also revealed his eclectic music taste, saying he might listen to Drake one day, “but then I’ll listen to J.D. Crowe & The New South bluegrass revival. It’s so weird. But I just love music. I love the way it makes me feel.”

Parker then asked Owen if he was a Nipsey Hussle fan and though the country singer said he didn’t necessarily “celebrate his catalog of music,” he did reflect on the loss of the rap artist to a shooting in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“It’s really sad to think that things like that are happening every day in our world, and have been for a very long time. It’s a bummer to lose somebody that’s influential to a lot of people,” Owen said.

Owen also said he had just collaborated with Lil Nas X, a rapper who combined elements of country music with his track “Old Town Road.”

The song, a rap/country crossover that juxtaposes Western and cowboy-themed imagery to a trap beat, debuted at No. 19 on Billboard’s Hot Country chart.

“Honestly, it brings me joy to be able to do things that are different,” Owen said.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.