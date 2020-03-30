Country singer Kalie Shorr announces coronavirus diagnosis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Yet another celebrity has announced that they're fighting coronavirus, and this time, it's Kalie Shorr.

The 25-year-old country music star took to Twitter on Monday to discuss her diagnosis.

"Despite being quarantined (except for a handful of trips for groceries) for three weeks, I managed to contract COVID 19," stated Shorr. "I'm feeling significantly better, but it's proof how dangerous and contagious this is. It's endlessly frustrating to see people not taking this seriously."

In a separate tweet, the "Lullaby" singer explained what she was facing in the early stages of the virus.

"The first few days were absolutely miserable. I've never felt like that before," Shorr explained. "My entire body was in pain, and my fever was like riding a wave. I completely lost my sense of taste and smell."

Shorr joins a list of celebrities that includes Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba.