Coronavirus
Published

Country singer Kalie Shorr announces coronavirus diagnosis

By Nate Day | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 30

Yet another celebrity has announced that they're fighting coronavirus, and this time, it's Kalie Shorr.

The 25-year-old country music star took to Twitter on Monday to discuss her diagnosis.

Recording artist Kalie Shorr poses in the portrait studio at the 2017 CMT Next Women Of Country Celebration at City Winery Nashville on November 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Recording artist Kalie Shorr poses in the portrait studio at the 2017 CMT Next Women Of Country Celebration at City Winery Nashville on November 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT)

"Despite being quarantined (except for a handful of trips for groceries) for three weeks, I managed to contract COVID 19," stated Shorr. "I'm feeling significantly better, but it's proof how dangerous and contagious this is. It's endlessly frustrating to see people not taking this seriously."

In a separate tweet, the "Lullaby" singer explained what she was facing in the early stages of the virus.

"The first few days were absolutely miserable. I've never felt like that before," Shorr explained. "My entire body was in pain, and my fever was like riding a wave. I completely lost my sense of taste and smell."

Shorr joins a list of celebrities that includes Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba.