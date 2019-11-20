Country singer Coffey Anderson, wife Criscilla open up about her stage 4 cancer diagnosis: 'Life is not fair'

Country singer Coffey Anderson and his wife, Criscilla, spoke out about her recent stage 4 metastatic colon cancer diagnosis after a brief remission.

The parents-of-three opened up about their life and how they’ve been dealing with the weight of Criscilla’s diagnosis after she started to show symptoms in May 2018.

“When you say that you will be there for each other through thick and thin and through sickness and health, you have to mean it,” Coffey, 40, told People. “There are a lot of moments that you can never prepare for. I mean, I never thought I would be helping Criscilla brush her teeth or get to the bathroom in the middle of the night. But we are willing to do it for each other. Each of us are giving 100 percent.”

Criscilla explained that her symptoms seemed minimal at first, something the mom of three simply didn’t have time to address. It wasn’t until she was at a dance event in Louisville, Ky., that the pain in her stomach got so bad she wound up in the emergency room. After a few misdiagnoses, doctors found a tumor in her colon. She had part of her colon removed and spent 11 days in the hospital before finally leaving with a stage 3C colon cancer diagnosis — which has since moved to stage 4.

“The cancer has spread throughout my para-aortic region and has begun growing up my back,” Criscilla explained. “My ultimate goal is to be in remission and have it not be chronic but be in a situation where it can be completely healed. The ideal, if that cannot happen, would be to keep it maintained and have it not spread any further for the rest of my life.”

“Life is not fair, but God is always good." — Coffey Anderson

Although the cancer has become much worse, the couple remains optimistic that they can have some semblance of a normal life with proper treatment. People reports that she will begin three months of chemotherapy in California as well as spend more time with a holistic doctor in Houston.

“Life is not fair, but God is always good,” Coffey, whose mother died of lung cancer when he was young, shared. “I hate the smell of hospitals. I was 10 years old when my mom was going through her treatments, and I can still remember that smell. But I can also remember how my dad took care of my mom, and how he was the one carrying her to the bathroom and washing her back. So now, I’m taking care of my wife.”

The couple is parents to Ethan, 8, Emmarie, 6, and Everleigh, 2.