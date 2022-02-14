Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Couples
Published

Cory Booker, Rosario Dawson break up after more than two years of dating: report

Dawson moved in with Booker in October 2020

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 2/14 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 2/14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rosario Dawson have broken up, according to a recent report.

A source close to Booker confirmed to People magazine that the two are no longer together but remain good friends.

Representatives for Booker and Dawson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Booker and Dawson reportedly began dating in December 2018 after the two met at a mutual friend's party. Dawson confirmed they were dating in March 2019 as she was stopped by TMZ at the Ronald Reagan National Airport.

Rosario Dawson and Sen. Cory Booker have reportedly broken up after more than two years of dating.

Rosario Dawson and Sen. Cory Booker have reportedly broken up after more than two years of dating.

ROSARIO DAWSON CONGRATULATES BOYFRIEND CORY BOOKER ON SENATE REELECTION: ‘SO PROUD OF AND GRATEFUL FOR YOU’

"I am grateful to be with someone who I respect and love and admire so much," Dawson said at the time.

Despite meeting at a party, the two didn't immediately connect. Booker revealed the two talked for "hours and hours," but he struggled asking for her number.

"I had trouble asking for her phone number," Booker previously told the Washington Post. 

Dawson first confirmed the couple's relationship in March 2019.

Dawson first confirmed the couple's relationship in March 2019.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think I said something really stupid like, 'Uh, how would I get in touch with you?' And she mercifully said something like, 'Oh, you want my phone number?' And my insides were like, 'Hell, yeah!'"

The two later moved in together in October 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

"I’m actually in the process of moving, by the way. I’m going to New Jersey. I’m moving to Newark," Dawson told the Washington Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple moved in together in New Jersey in the fall of 2020.

The couple moved in together in New Jersey in the fall of 2020.

"It's time. We were thinking about moving in together anyway, but especially during all of this, it’s been really intense."

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending