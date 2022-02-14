Cory Booker, Rosario Dawson break up after more than two years of dating: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Cory Booker , D-N.J., and Rosario Dawson have broken up, according to a recent report.

A source close to Booker confirmed to People magazine that the two are no longer together but remain good friends.

Representatives for Booker and Dawson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Booker and Dawson reportedly began dating in December 2018 after the two met at a mutual friend's party. Dawson confirmed they were dating in March 2019 as she was stopped by TMZ at the Ronald Reagan National Airport.

"I am grateful to be with someone who I respect and love and admire so much," Dawson said at the time.

Despite meeting at a party, the two didn't immediately connect. Booker revealed the two talked for "hours and hours," but he struggled asking for her number.

"I had trouble asking for her phone number," Booker previously told the Washington Post.

"I think I said something really stupid like, 'Uh, how would I get in touch with you?' And she mercifully said something like, 'Oh, you want my phone number?' And my insides were like, 'Hell, yeah!'"

The two later moved in together in October 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I’m actually in the process of moving, by the way. I’m going to New Jersey. I’m moving to Newark," Dawson told the Washington Post.

"It's time. We were thinking about moving in together anyway, but especially during all of this, it’s been really intense."