Corey Feldman takes ‘Dancing With the Stars’ stage after battles with his dark Hollywood past

Corey Feldman is stepping back into the spotlight after joining the cast of "Dancing With the Stars."

The 54-year-old actor, who rose to fame as a child star in classic 1980s movies including "The Goonies," "Stand by Me" and "The Lost Boys," will compete as a celebrity contestant with professional dancer Jenna Johnson in season 34 of the hit ABC show.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Feldman shared his excitement over partnering with Johnson, who is the show's reigning champion after taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy with former "The Bachelor" star Joey Graziadei at the end of season 33 last year.

"I’m very grateful that I have somebody so eloquent when it comes to the dance floor, and knowing everything, the moves, the rhythms, the styles [and] the technique," Feldman told the outlet about working with Johnson.

"She’s the reigning queen, so I’m very grateful that I was lucky enough to land her as my partner," he added.

Feldman, who has been taking part in daily rehearsals with Johnson, explained that his previous experience with dancing significantly differed from learning to master ballroom dance under his partner's guidance.

"I’ve been dancing my whole life professionally, but [in a] totally different style of dancing," Feldman said. "In all those situations, like, the choreographers were there to work around what I do."

He continued, "They were there to kind of work with me and let me lead, so for me to take the back seat and turn it over and say, ‘It’s all you, show me. Lead me,’ I’m excited."

In her own interview with Us Weekly, Johnson said that she was looking forward to watching Feldman develop as a ballroom performer.

"I mean, we’re just getting started, so we have a lot of work to do, but I think people will be so excited to root on Corey and to see his journey on the show, and to watch him evolve as a ballroom dancer," she said. "I think it’s going to be epic and so relatable."

"I think so many people are going to be so stoked to watch [his] journey," Johnson added.

Johnson also previously won "DWTS" alongside Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon in 2018. Despite heading into this season as the reigning champion, Johnson insisted that she doesn’t feel pressure to defend her title.

"I think every season is new as a clean slate, especially with different partners that you’re given," she said. "I am so passionate about giving each partner the best experience possible. This is a different journey. I’m obviously so grateful for last year and the win, but this is new. This is different. My intentions are different, so I’m excited."

Johnson told Us Weekly that her goal is to help Feldman to "feel the best on the dance floor."

"I want him to enjoy dancing with a partner," she shared. "This is something so new for him, and so I just want to give him the confidence that he deserves."

Feldman's journey from child star to the ballroom stage has been marked by ups and downs. The California native launched his career at the age of 3, acting in commercials and appearing in guest roles on TV shows including "Mork & Mindy," "The Bad News Bears," "Eight Is Enough" and "The Love Boat."

In 1979, Feldman made his film debut in the sci-fi thriller "Time After Time" and went on to appear in the hit 1984 movies "Gremlins" and "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter."

Feldman landed his breakthrough role in 1985 when he was cast as Clark "Mouth" Devereaux in the adventure film "The Goonies." He became a household name and teen idol after starring in 1986's "Stand By Me" as well as 1987's "The Lost Boys," which also starred Corey Haim.

Alongside Haim, he became part of the pop-culture phenomenon known as "The Two Coreys." The actors, who were close friends, capitalized on the popularity of their on-screen pairing, co-starring in 1988's "License to Drive" and 1989's "Dream a Little Dream."

However, Feldman's career faltered in the 1990s as he transitioned into adulthood. He publicly struggled with substance abuse and alcoholism and faced legal issues after arrests on drug-related charges.

He appeared in some B-movies and TV shows, and also began doing reality television. In addition to film work, he released a number of albums.

In 2010, Haim died at the age of 38 in Burbank, California. At the time, the Los Angeles Police Department stated that Haim, who had battled drug addiction for years, died of an accidental overdose. However, an autopsy later revealed that his cause of death was pneumonia.

During a 2011 interview with ABC, Feldman opened up for the first time about the darker side of child stardom, revealing that he and Haim had been sexually abused at the height of their Hollywood fame.

"I can tell you that the No. 1 problem in Hollywood was and is and always will be pedophilia," Feldman told ABC's Nightline. "That's the biggest problem for children in this industry. ... It's the big secret."

During his interview, Feldman claimed he was "surrounded" by pedophiles when he was 14, saying the sexual abuse by a "Hollywood mogul" led to the death of Haim.

"That person needs to be exposed, but, unfortunately, I can't be the one to do it," Feldman told Nightline at the time.

Two years later, Feldman released his memoir, "Coreyography," and spoke further about his experience with sexual abuse as a child.

"Haim started to confide in me, about some intensely personal stuff, very quickly after that," Feldman wrote. "Within hours of our first meeting, we found ourselves talking about ‘Lucas,’ the film he made in the summer of 1985, the role I had wanted for myself.

"At some point during the filming, he explained, an adult male convinced him that it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations and that it was what all the 'guys do.'"

Over the years, Feldman has continued to advocate on behalf of child sexual abuse victims in Hollywood. During TV appearances, he has called for industry and legal reforms and expressed his support for survivors speaking out. He has also lobbied to change laws around the statute of limitations that prevent survivors of child sexual abuse from seeking justice once they reach adulthood.

In 2020, Feldman released the documentary "(My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys" in which he alleged Charlie Sheen abused Haim when Haim was 13 years old.

Sheen's publicist shut down the allegations in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time.

"These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period. I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say."

On "The Dr. Oz Show" in November 2017, Judy strongly denied that Sheen abused her son.

"My son never mentioned Charlie," she said during her appearance. "We never talked about Charlie. It was all made up... If my son was here to hear all of this, he would throw up."

"When my son was 13 he’s not going to go and ask Charlie Sheen to go and sleep with him," Judy added.

At the time, Judy accused another man of abusing Haim when he was a child.

Along with his advocacy, Feldman has continued his music career. On Wednesday, he spoke with TMZ about his upcoming projects while on his way to rehearsals for "Dancing With the Stars."

"I've got three EPs coming out right now. I have a single coming out September 10 ... an EP coming out on September 22," he said, adding that he was launching a new artist through his label CiFi Records.

"And then I have a dance single and a dance EP coming out in November!" Feldman exclaimed.

While speaking with TMZ, Feldman admitted that preparing to hit the ballroom stage has been tough.

"It's a lot of work," he said of his daily rehearsals. "But I'm grateful. I'm grateful to learn. I am grateful to be a student. It's nice."

Season 34 of "Dancing With the Stars" premieres on Sept. 16 on ABC.