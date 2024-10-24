Corey Feldman slams Diddy amid sex trafficking probe, vows to fight sexual abuse in Hollywood

Corey Feldman is weighing in on the "sickening" allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs as the fallen music mogul awaits trial for multiple sex trafficking charges.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, the 53-year-old "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor, who has been vocal about the alleged sexual abuse he endured as a child star from various men in Hollywood, opened up about his sympathy for the alleged victims and shared his hope "justice will play out."

"It's disgusting and it's dogging and sickening and all of that," said Feldman, who is promoting his film, "The Birthday," which is getting its first U.S. theatrical release after 20 years. "So, I'm really remorseful that anybody has had to go through it all and that these experiences have happened in the first place or continued to happen for so long.

"Ultimately, I'm glad that there is the peak of the iceberg, the tip of, you know, trying to get some justice," he continued. "I can't even say justice because, obviously, there hasn't been a court process yet. We're still waiting for that to happen. But I, along with so many others, I'm sure, want to see the justice play out in the right way. And hopefully nothing happens to him while he's incarcerated, and we get some real answers."

Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution in an indictment unsealed Sept. 17. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum of life in prison.

Authorities allege Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

Earlier this week, an anonymous accuser claimed Combs raped her when she was 13 years old at an MTV Video Music Awards' after-party in 2000 while two unidentified celebrities watched.

Combs' legal team previously denied that Combs sexually abused anyone, including minors.

"As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," Combs' attorney, Erica Wolff, stated. "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Judge Arun Subramanian scheduled Combs' trial for May 5.

Though Feldman doesn't have any personal ties to Combs, he can relate to Diddy's accusers because he alleges he has faced similar situations in his past.

Feldman first opened up publicly about sexual abuse in Hollywood during a 2011 interview with ABC.

"I can tell you that the No. 1 problem in Hollywood was and is and always will be pedophilia," Feldman told ABC's Nightline. "That's the biggest problem for children in this industry. ... It's the big secret."

During his interview, Feldman claimed he was "surrounded" by pedophiles when he was 14, saying the sexual abuse by a "Hollywood mogul" led to the death of his friend Corey Haim at the age of 38 in 2010.

"That person needs to be exposed, but, unfortunately, I can't be the one to do it," Feldman told Nightline at the time.

Two years later, Feldman released his memoir, "Coreyography," and spoke further about his experience with sexual abuse as a child.

"Haim started to confide in me, about some intensely personal stuff, very quickly after that," Feldman wrote, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Within hours of our first meeting, we found ourselves talking about ‘Lucas,’ the film he made in the summer of 1985, the role I had wanted for myself.

"At some point during the filming, he explained, an adult male convinced him that it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations and that it was what all the 'guys do.'"

In 2020, Feldman released the documentary "(My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys" in which he alleged Charlie Sheen abused Haim when Haim was 13 years old.

Sheen's publicist shut down the allegations in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time.

"These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period. I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say."

Feldman, who has been sober for over three decades, admitted that while he had never been personally invited to the Bad Boy founder's "cocaine-fueled" white parties in the past, he knew of them and was sometimes invited by "friends of friends."

"I didn't run in those circles," said Feldman. "Different groups of people also, you got to understand. But by the time that he was coming up and throwing those kinds of parties, I was already sober. So, you know, I'm not going to cocaine-fueled parties when I'm sober.

"I'm sure I was invited a few times second hand, not by Diddy or any of his people, but I was invited through friends of friends," he continued. "But I was always, like, not interested. There was just something that never struck my curiosity about it. I don't know why. I just felt like it wouldn't be my scene."

These days, Feldman is thrilled to be promoting his horror film, "The Birthday," nearly two decades after the film's wrap.

"I can't tell you why it didn't happen, per se. But I can tell you that it seems to me a bit suspect that such a brilliant film with such a beautiful scope and so much depth and so many subplots and so much substance subtext in what's going on, that it almost stands beyond reason that it wouldn't get released," Feldman said of why the Eugenio Mira-directed film wasn't released 20 years ago.

"It's a big, fun ride," Feldman said. "It's a wild adventure. It's never dull. You know, it may be a little slow and dreary at moments, but even then, there's a dark humor undertow that keeps you chuckling through it."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.