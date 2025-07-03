Corey Feldman says God has been his protector throughout trauma and 'darkness' of Hollywood career

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Corey Feldman says that his faith in God has protected him and has helped him maintain a "positive attitude" towards his life and career, despite claiming to have seen the darker and seedier side of the entertainment world.

Feldman, who starred in beloved '80s classics like "The Goonies," "Stand By Me," and "The ‘Burbs," spoke to Fox News Digital about how his faith has given him the strength to endure during his 50-year career in Hollywood. In that time, he experienced some of the industry’s nastier sides.

"You know what I've learned is that God is good. God is my protector, God keeps me strong," Feldman told Fox News Digital.

COREY FELDMAN SLAMS DIDDY AMID SEX TRAFFICKING PROBE, VOWS TO FIGHT SEXUAL ABUSE IN HOLLYWOOD

The actor and musician recently marked the 50th anniversary of his time in entertainment, a time he said he looks back on both with gratitude and positivity, while also acknowledging the trauma and abuse he says he and his famous friends suffered at the hands of predatory people.

A longtime whistleblower on sexual abuse in Hollywood, his 2013 book "Coreyography" detailed rampant child sexual abuse that happened to him and others during his career. It recounted how he was thrust into a harsh business without strong family support. According to Feldman, he had a depressed, drug-addicted Playboy model mom, and a musician father who routinely encouraged his young son to get high with him.

Feldman has often recounted how he got sucked into drug addiction for two years while he was a teen actor and has claimed that he and his childhood friend and fellow actor, the late Corey Haim, were molested by powerful men in the industry.

In the years since, Feldman has championed industry change so that child actors are protected from similar abuse.

WATCH ON FOX NATION: WHAT DIDDY DO ?

When asked if he believes Hollywood still retains that undercurrent of darkness that he says he was victimized by decades earlier, he replied, "Absolutely."

He said, "Wherever there's power, there's corruption. We know this, right? Wherever there is power, there's corruption, and wherever there's corruption, there is darkness. Wherever there is darkness, there was light. So, it's always about being aware of what's going on, trying our best to be aware and trying to put out those fires as we see them."

Feldman only briefly touched on his Hollywood troubles while speaking with Fox. "You know, obviously, yes, I've said some things about Hollywood because some bad things did happen to me, did happen to my best friend in Hollywood. But that said, there are also a lot of beautiful people in Hollywood that know nothing of it."

1980s CHILD STAR TALKS 'GOONIES' SEQUEL, MUSIC CAREER, AND WHY AI THREATENS HOLLYWOOD'S ‘MAGIC’

The actor noted how much heat he has taken – and still takes – for having come forward with his allegations of child abuse in the industry.

"That's what makes secret societies secret societies, right? They hide in the shadows, and then they gaslight people who try to expose them. So that's what happened to me. I've dealt with tons of blowback because I came forward – tons of abuse."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Though Feldman said that he can "always" feel the pressure of these negative forces trying to derail him, he mentioned how he has learned that God will protect him through it all.

"So as long as you have faith in that, and you keep bringing your best foot forward, and a smile on your face, and a positive attitude, I believe we can get past all of those things. And I believe that good always wins over evil and that's just the way it is."

Elsewhere, he told Fox that despite his suffering and dark past, his life "is good" today.

"As a producer, I feel quite satisfied. As an artist, I feel pretty satisfied. I have a girlfriend who's lovely. I have a child who's doing great. He's 20 years old and fully grown. I think I've made a pretty decent life for myself, and I plan on continuing that," he said.

"My life is good. I'm grateful to God for giving me this opportunity to breathe today and have a chance to make our lives better each day. And I think we should all remain grateful and remember to be grateful to God because that, I think, is the key to happiness above all other things."