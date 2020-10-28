Maury Povich and Connie Chung reflect on their decades-long marriage: ‘There’s no need for any do-overs’

After nearly 36 of marriage, Maury Povich and Connie Chung know what makes their relationship work.

“I have one answer, Connie has another,” the TV host, 81, told People magazine on Wednesday. “Whatever discussions or arguments go on during the day, once the head hits the pillow, it’s over and not to be continued the next morning. It is not on my mind.”

At least that’s Povich’s take.

“That is truly admirable, but I hold grudges and I need to continue to argue it out, whatever it is,” said the celebrated anchorwoman, 74.

Still, it works.

“… We’ve always respected each other’s careers and we’ve always respected each other’s space and values,” Povich shared. “There’s no need for any do-overs. Maybe that’s the reason why we’re still married.”

Chung was a copygirl at a modest Washington, D.C. TV station in 1969 when she first met Povich.

“… He was a big star and I was just a kid,” she recalled. “I would rip the wire copy off the machine and give it to Mr. Povich. He was very gruff and very matter-of-fact. He never looked up. I kept thinking, ‘Maybe someday he’ll acknowledge that I’m a human being.’ I worked there for two years and then I left to launch my career – and I left him in the dust.”

It wouldn’t be until 1977 when the pair crossed paths again. After “bouncing around the country from job to job,” Povich found himself in Los Angeles. At the time, Chung was an anchor star at a CBS affiliate.

“… I was her co-act before they cleaned house,” Povich recalled. “Because Connie was the only person I actually knew in Los Angeles, I always said the way to get to Connie’s heart is first, she pities you, and then she can love you. She pitied the fact that I was fired.”

According to the outlet, the pair dated non-exclusively for seven years before tying the knot in 1984.

Today, the couple shares son Matthew, 25, and Povich’s two daughters Susan, 57, and Amy, 53, from his first marriage to Phyllis Minkoff, which lasted from 1962 until 1979. They are also proud grandparents to four grandchildren.

And they're still learning plenty of things about each other to keep the spark alive.

“Connie is never on time,” said Povich.

“Well, what’s so annoying about Maury is that he’s so loud and interrupts all the time,” said Chung.

Despite their differences, humor has kept them together – and they have zero plans to go anywhere.

“I would go back and relive every moment,” said Chung.