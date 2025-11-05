Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Comedian John Mulaney watches from 'cheap seats' as Supreme Court justices weigh Trump's tariff powers

The stand-up comic is working with high court lawyer Neal Katyal on a Supreme Court series similar to 'The West Wing'

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Supreme Court begins hearings to decide if Trump's tariffs are legal Video

Supreme Court begins hearings to decide if Trump's tariffs are legal

Fox News justice correspondent David Spunt and former deputy assistant Attorney General John Yoo join 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the Supreme Court hearings on the legality of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Comedian John Mulaney was among the politicians and reporters you might expect to see attending oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday.

"Cheap seats but a great show," the 43-year-old stand-up comic wrote in an X post, sharing a crudely drawn map showing his seat behind high-profile figures such as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Ed Markey and Meta’s president of global affairs Joel Kaplan.

Mulaney is collaborating with Neal Katyal — the lawyer arguing the case on behalf of the plaintiffs — on a new TV series. Katyal described the show as a "kind of ‘West Wing' for the Supreme Court" while speaking at the Aspen Ideas Festival earlier this year.

The case itself relates to President Donald Trump’s ability to impose sweeping tariffs on other nations.

TRUMP ASKS SUPREME COURT FOR URGENT RULING ON TARIFF POWERS AS 'STAKES COULD NOT BE HIGHER'

John Mulaney arriving at the Supreme Court

Comedian John Mulaney arrives at the US Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.  (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

At issue before the court is whether the president can use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose two broad sets of tariffs on most countries — including a 10% global tariff Trump announced in April and the higher so-called reciprocal tariffs imposed on nearly 50 countries.

Trump said at the time that trade deficits amounted to "the precipice of an economic and national security crisis" sufficient to trigger his powers under IEEPA.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney attend "An Unforgettable Evening" Benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney attend "An Unforgettable Evening" Benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025. The couple married in July 2024 and share two children together. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women's Cancer Research Fund)

The justices spent little of their questioning Wednesday on the economic impacts of Trump’s tariff plans. Instead, most of the oral arguments focused on the IEEPA statute at the heart of the case, its applicability to tariffs or taxation powers — and what guardrails, if any, exist to limit an executive’s authority should the high court rule in Trump’s favor.

JOHN MULANEY SPOOFS AWKWARD BILL BELICHICK INTERVIEW

Neal Katyal speaking

Neal Katyal, a lawyer arguing for businesses that challenged the tariffs, is also collaborating with Mulaney on a TV series about the Supreme Court.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

TRUMP'S PRESIDENCY FACES CRUCIAL TESTS AS SUPREME COURT BEGINS PIVOTAL TERM

While Trump wrote on Truth Social this week that the case is "literally, LIFE OR DEATH for our country," Katyal argued that Trump had "torn up the entire tariff architecture."

The plaintiffs in the case contend that in the 50 years since its passage, the IEEPA has never been used by a president to impose tariffs and that permitting the president to do so would drastically expand his powers at the expense of other branches of government.

John Mulaney performing

John Mulaney is more at home doing comedy on a stage than witnessing oral arguments in front of Supreme Court justices.  (Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Earlier this year at the Aspen Ideas Festival, Katyal discussed his collaboration with Mulaney, saying the "law is not particularly good at creating social change" and that art can help reach people in different ways.

John Mulaney heading into the Supreme Court

Mulaney joked on Wednesday that he was in the Supreme Court's "cheap seats."  (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"For me, as I see the Supreme Court getting more and more out of step with American society, I thought to myself, I have to also be in a different forum, so I’m actually writing a television show about the Supreme Court," he said. "It’s kind of ‘West Wing’ for the Supreme Court. I’m writing with John Mulaney, and it’ll be out in a couple of years. And part of the idea is to try and use the arts to spur conversation about what justice is."

Fox News' Breanne Deppisch, Shannon Bream and Bill Mears contributed to this report. 

