Comedian John Mulaney watches from 'cheap seats' as Supreme Court justices weigh Trump's tariff powers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian John Mulaney was among the politicians and reporters you might expect to see attending oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday.

"Cheap seats but a great show," the 43-year-old stand-up comic wrote in an X post, sharing a crudely drawn map showing his seat behind high-profile figures such as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Ed Markey and Meta’s president of global affairs Joel Kaplan.

Mulaney is collaborating with Neal Katyal — the lawyer arguing the case on behalf of the plaintiffs — on a new TV series. Katyal described the show as a "kind of ‘West Wing' for the Supreme Court" while speaking at the Aspen Ideas Festival earlier this year.

The case itself relates to President Donald Trump’s ability to impose sweeping tariffs on other nations.

TRUMP ASKS SUPREME COURT FOR URGENT RULING ON TARIFF POWERS AS 'STAKES COULD NOT BE HIGHER'

At issue before the court is whether the president can use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose two broad sets of tariffs on most countries — including a 10% global tariff Trump announced in April and the higher so-called reciprocal tariffs imposed on nearly 50 countries.

Trump said at the time that trade deficits amounted to "the precipice of an economic and national security crisis" sufficient to trigger his powers under IEEPA.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The justices spent little of their questioning Wednesday on the economic impacts of Trump’s tariff plans. Instead, most of the oral arguments focused on the IEEPA statute at the heart of the case, its applicability to tariffs or taxation powers — and what guardrails, if any, exist to limit an executive’s authority should the high court rule in Trump’s favor.

JOHN MULANEY SPOOFS AWKWARD BILL BELICHICK INTERVIEW

TRUMP'S PRESIDENCY FACES CRUCIAL TESTS AS SUPREME COURT BEGINS PIVOTAL TERM

While Trump wrote on Truth Social this week that the case is "literally, LIFE OR DEATH for our country," Katyal argued that Trump had "torn up the entire tariff architecture."

The plaintiffs in the case contend that in the 50 years since its passage, the IEEPA has never been used by a president to impose tariffs and that permitting the president to do so would drastically expand his powers at the expense of other branches of government.

Earlier this year at the Aspen Ideas Festival, Katyal discussed his collaboration with Mulaney, saying the "law is not particularly good at creating social change" and that art can help reach people in different ways.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"For me, as I see the Supreme Court getting more and more out of step with American society, I thought to myself, I have to also be in a different forum, so I’m actually writing a television show about the Supreme Court," he said. "It’s kind of ‘West Wing’ for the Supreme Court. I’m writing with John Mulaney, and it’ll be out in a couple of years. And part of the idea is to try and use the arts to spur conversation about what justice is."

Fox News' Breanne Deppisch, Shannon Bream and Bill Mears contributed to this report.