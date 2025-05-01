John Mulaney spoofs awkward Bill Belichick interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Mulaney’s Netflix show spoofed Bill Belichick’s panned interview with CBS on Wednesday night, featuring a segment with actor Richard Kind.

Kind showed up on "Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney" wearing a dark, torn-up sweatshirt, similar to what Belichick appeared in his interview on "CBS News Sunday Morning." Mulaney asked Kind about his recent surgery and was about to speak when a woman, off to the side named "Gerstein" chimed in.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"No, we’re not talking about that," the woman said, riffing from Jordon Hudson’s decision to shut down a question about how she and Belichick met.

Mulaney explained that Gerstein was Kind’s girlfriend and is now "a constant presence in our lives."

"I am his idea mill and his muse, and I’ll need to see a cut of this before you use it," she said.

Mulaney explained to the character it was a live show, but Gerstein said it was not live anymore and that the "Richard portions are pre-taped – we’re gonna need to see a cut."

BILL BELICHICK'S DAUGHTER-IN-LAW SLAMS JORDON HUDSON OVER AWKWARD INTERVIEW

"Come on! Wouldn’t you give up all your friends for this woman?" Kind said. "I would blow up my brand and distance myself from my fans for one moment in her company. Oh, to watch her scroll. To wake up and hear her on the phone in the bathroom. It’s a dream!"

The act continued with Gerstein and Kind talking about their "InstaFace" snaps and how happy Kind was doing in his newfound relationship.

"Richard’s happy and we can be happy for Richard," Mulaney said.

The skit seemed to be the cherry on top of a wild week for Belichick and Hudson that started with the CBS interview.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Belichick and CBS both released dueling statements about the interview. The North Carolina Tar Heels coach accused the network of selectively editing clips to create a "false narrative." CBS denied and pushed back on the claim.