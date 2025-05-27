Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan admits he lost 50 pounds using Mounjaro

Comedian credits injectable medication Mounjaro for transformation, says he feels better despite joking about 'sticking a needle in my stomach'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published
close
Jim Gaffigan made a bold admission about his weight-loss journey. 

The 58-year-old confessed that his transformation was less about willpower and more about convenience, as he credited Mounjaro (tirzepatide) for shedding 50 pounds. 

"I did appetite suppressants, so it's not like I can even take any pride in it," the comedian shared on "Today."

"I was brave enough to stick a needle in my stomach," he joked.

ROSIE O'DONNELL CREDITS MOUNJARO FOR DRAMATIC WEIGHT LOSS, STUNS FANS WITH SLIMMED-DOWN APPEARANCE

jim gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan is speaking out about his weight-loss journey. Gaffigan is seen here in 2015 (left) and in 2025 (right). (Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The injectable prescription medicine is primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes.

"The Skinny" comedian used to weigh 270 pounds, according to People. 

Despite not taking pride in his weight-loss transformation, he pointed out the benefits Mounjaro has had on his body. 

"It’s great because my knees don’t hurt standing up," he explained. "I’m less exhausted… It’s always good, you know, like the health benefits, like, ‘I’ll live longer,'"

Jim Gaffigan

Gaffigan previously had reservations about the weight-loss medication. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"But I love it just because I feel better," he said. "It is great. It’s beneficial."

Gaffigan previously had reservations about the medication.

"I had very low expectations because I did know someone that had tried it, and they were like, ‘Oh no, I was just nauseous for a week,’" he told People at the time.

A close-up of Jim Gaffigan wearing a grey sweater with a black shirt smiling and holding a mic.

Actor Jim Gaffigan attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with "American Dreamer" at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Sept. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.  (Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images)

"I thought my true joy of eating would overpower anything," Gaffigan admitted. "That's some of [the] why I wanted to talk about it, because I almost thought it was kind of odd that people were resistant to talking about it. I don't think there's anything wrong with it."

Gaffigan isn’t the only celebrity who credited Mounjaro for their slimmed-down figure.

Rosie O’Donnell, 63, recently took to social media to share a photo of herself performing stand-up and acknowledging her much smaller frame.

"I can't believe this is me now," she captioned the photo, which included the hashtags "#mounjaro,"#weightloss" and "#bodydismorphia."

Comedian Amy Schumer additionally praised the effects of Mounjaro in a video clip shared on Instagram in March. 

In a previous attempt to lose weight, the comedian said she experienced debilitating side effects while using Ozempic for weight-loss purposes.

Amy Schumer smiles wearing black dress

Amy Schumer praised Mounjaro after suffering from nasty side effects of Ozempic. (Todd Owyoung/Getty Images)

"I wanted to share and keep it 100 with you, that years ago… I tried Wegovy, and I was like puking," said Schumer.

"I couldn't handle it…" she referred to her previous weight-loss prescription.

However, things appeared to take a turn when she switched to Mounjaro.

"My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, I want to get down more if you know what I mean – I'm talking about sex."

Schumer added, "So that's been great, Mounjaro's been great… I'm having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

