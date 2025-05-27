Comedian Jim Gaffigan admits he lost 50 pounds using Mounjaro

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jim Gaffigan made a bold admission about his weight-loss journey.

The 58-year-old confessed that his transformation was less about willpower and more about convenience, as he credited Mounjaro (tirzepatide) for shedding 50 pounds.

"I did appetite suppressants, so it's not like I can even take any pride in it," the comedian shared on "Today."

"I was brave enough to stick a needle in my stomach," he joked.

ROSIE O'DONNELL CREDITS MOUNJARO FOR DRAMATIC WEIGHT LOSS, STUNS FANS WITH SLIMMED-DOWN APPEARANCE

The injectable prescription medicine is primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes.

"The Skinny" comedian used to weigh 270 pounds, according to People.

Despite not taking pride in his weight-loss transformation, he pointed out the benefits Mounjaro has had on his body.

"It’s great because my knees don’t hurt standing up," he explained. "I’m less exhausted… It’s always good, you know, like the health benefits, like, ‘I’ll live longer,'"

"But I love it just because I feel better," he said. "It is great. It’s beneficial."

Gaffigan previously had reservations about the medication.

"I had very low expectations because I did know someone that had tried it, and they were like, ‘Oh no, I was just nauseous for a week,’" he told People at the time.

"I thought my true joy of eating would overpower anything," Gaffigan admitted. "That's some of [the] why I wanted to talk about it, because I almost thought it was kind of odd that people were resistant to talking about it. I don't think there's anything wrong with it."

Gaffigan isn’t the only celebrity who credited Mounjaro for their slimmed-down figure.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Rosie O’Donnell, 63, recently took to social media to share a photo of herself performing stand-up and acknowledging her much smaller frame.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I can't believe this is me now," she captioned the photo, which included the hashtags "#mounjaro,"#weightloss" and "#bodydismorphia."

Comedian Amy Schumer additionally praised the effects of Mounjaro in a video clip shared on Instagram in March.

In a previous attempt to lose weight, the comedian said she experienced debilitating side effects while using Ozempic for weight-loss purposes.

"I wanted to share and keep it 100 with you, that years ago… I tried Wegovy, and I was like puking," said Schumer.

"I couldn't handle it…" she referred to her previous weight-loss prescription.

However, things appeared to take a turn when she switched to Mounjaro.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, I want to get down more if you know what I mean – I'm talking about sex."

Schumer added, "So that's been great, Mounjaro's been great… I'm having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.