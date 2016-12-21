Colorful Google Doodle Celebrates Celia Cruz’s 88th Birthday

Celia Cruz, one of the greatest salsa singers to ever grace the stage, would have turned 88 on Monday and Google marked the occasion spicing up its front page with a doodle of “The Queen Of Salsa.”

“Celebrating the 88th birthday of "La Guarachera de Cuba", the salsa performing #CeliaCruz,” Google tweeted.

A colorful drawing of a dolled-up Cruz, complete with a peacock-feather dress and sky-high hair, replaces the second ‘g’ in Google’s logo and the letters have been changed to gold.

This year is the 10th anniversary of Cruz’s death from a brain cancer at age 77.

Omar Pardillo-Cid, sole executor of the Celia Cruz Estate, said in a press release: “There have been many posthumous tributes to Celia in these last 10 years, but this one by Google is certainly one of the most important and far-reaching.”

He continued: “The creation of her very own Google Doodle, an honor bestowed on a select few who have made special contributions to mankind, is a testament of her significance, not just musically, but culturally. She would have loved it!”

Born Ursula Hilaria Celia de la Caridad Cruz Alfonso de la Santísima Trinidad in Havana, Cuba in 1925, she began her career in the late 1940s singing on the radio and nightclubs. She collaborated with Cuban orchestra La Sonora Matancera before relocating to the United States after the Cuban revolution.

Cruz became the world’s premiere salsa sensation with her striking performance style and her trademark show “Azúcar!” – Billboard Magazine once called her “the best known and most influential figure in the history of Cuban music.”

Her career spanned several decades that included 75 albums, 10 Grammy awards, honorary doctorates from Yale and the University of Miami, and a Smithsonian Lifetime Achievement Award.

