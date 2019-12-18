Why Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli decided to separate now

Colin Firth and his estranged wife, Livia Giuggioli, chose to separate after attempts to rebuild their marriage for more than a year didn’t work out, according to a new report.

The actor, 59, and Giuggioli, 48, announced last week that they were ending their marriage of 22 years after revealing a brief separation and extramarital relationship in 2018. A film industry source confirmed to People that the couple ultimately decided it was time to separate after they were unable to get past her affair.

“Things never really came around for them [after that],” the source told the outlet. “No matter what was decided when they stayed together after her affair, nothing could erase that betrayal. It was time to move on, even though they had a solid family relationship and really wanted to save it.”

The couple, who met on the set of the 1996 BBC drama “Nostromo” and share children Matteo, 16, and Luca, 18, revealed in March 2018 that they had separated between 2015 and 2016. Giuggioli admitted that, during that time, she had a brief relationship with Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia. However, things turned ugly when Giuggioli accused Brancaccia of stalking her after she and Firth got back together.

She claimed at the time that Brancaccia sent her "frightening" messages, but he has since denied the allegations alleging that his behavior was exaggerated.

Last week, though, Firth and Giugggioli announced that they were separating by way of a joint statement that noted they “maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children.”

“They love their sons and respect and care for each other, but it was just time,” the source for People added. “They want to protect their privacy and just move on.”