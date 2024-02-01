Expand / Collapse search
'Farmer Wants a Wife': New crop in search of love as hit reality show returns

Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles returns to host the new season premiering Feb. 1 on FOX

By Amanda Cappelli Fox News
Published
‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2 premieres on Fox Video

‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2 premieres on Fox

The farmers looking for love this season join ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss what they’re looking for in a partner and some funny moments from the show.

Four single farmers are taking the bull by the horns and looking for lasting love in the heartland. 

Season 2 of FOX's "Farmer Wants a Wife," kicks off Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET with Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles returning as host.

The journey begins with each man inviting five single women to their ranches to trade the comforts and conveniences of city life for the charms and challenges of country living.

FOX'S "Farmer Wants a Wife" Season 2 preview, set visit with Jennifer Nettles Video

Ty Ferrell, 42, Mitchell Kolinsky, 27, Brandon Rogers, 29, and Nathan Smothers, 23, sat down with "Fox & Friends" Thursday to discuss their search for somebody to ride off into the sunset with.

Ferrell, a cowboy from Missouri, is dad to a 12-year-old daughter. He told co-host Ainsley Earhardt the audience must watch the show to find out the rest of his story.

Kolinsky, a first-generation farmer from Tennessee, said he learned a lot about himself on the show, including "a little bit of patience." 

"I had a great time looking for love," he said.

Farmer Wants a Wife season 2

"Farmer Wants a Wife" stars join 'Fox & Friends." (Fox News)

Rogers, a Colorado potato and barley farmer, said he is looking for an "emotionally intelligent" woman who "enjoys the lifestyle."

And Smothers, a Florida citrus and cattle farmer, wants "somebody to be my rock." He said his partner doesn't need to get their hands dirty, but must appreciate what he does for a living. 

The group said the most entertaining part of the journey was watching "city slicker" girls learning the lay of the land. One contestant, they reveal, got stuck in the mud on the farm.

"We had to pull her out. It was pretty entertaining," Smothers said with a laugh.

