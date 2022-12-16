Christmas cards: Prince William, Kate Middleton go casual in denim and more stars share family photos

Celebrities – and royals – around the world are sharing an intimate look into how their families are celebrating Christmas.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their family’s annual holiday card on social media last week.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, were pictured with sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7, as the family beamed and walked hand-in-hand down a path in a new photo released by Kensington Palace.

"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!" the royal couple's official Twitter account wrote alongside the photo, adding an emoji of a Christmas tree.

The royal family were all casually clad in the snap with William and Kate both donning dark blue jeans.

Kate wore a long-sleeved white floral top with white sneakers while William paired his jeans with a dark-blue button-down shirt.

George had on a light blue polo shirt with navy blue shorts, and Louis sported a striped polo with blue jean shorts. Charlotte also wore blue jeans shorts, which she paired with a short-sleeved red-trimmed blue top.

Here’s a look at other famous 2022 holiday cards:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their 2022 holiday card, which featured an image of just the couple at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City.

"Wishing you a joyful holiday season," the card read. "From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year."

"Best Wishes," the card signed off including both Prince Harry and Markle's signatures. Also printed on the card was "Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

The couple's two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, did not make an appearance on this year's card.

Harry and Markle's 2021 Christmas card also marked their daughter's public debut. The couple began the holiday card tradition as newlyweds in 2018.

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling got an early start on her holiday celebrations.

The actress took to Instagram in November to share a look at her family’s 2022 holiday card. "It’s my favorite time of year! And like every year, SimplytoImpress.com did it again and delivered on my favorite family tradition – custom holiday cards. And this year is extra special. We’re ALL together!" she wrote in part.

Featured in the family photo was her husband, Dean McDermott, the couple’s son, Liam, 15, daughter Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, Beau, 5 and Dean’s son from a previous relationship, Jack, 24.

Spelling and the Canadian actor married in 2006. Last year, McDermott was missing from the annual holiday card. Though there were reports the two were experiencing marriage trouble at the time, Spelling explained that McDermott was "filming his new feature film in Canada" when it was taken, per People magazine.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, went solo for this year’s Christmas card.

"You guys know I LIVE for the holidays! This year, Corey Gamble and I made our first-ever holiday card together," her caption began. "We can’t wait to send them to family and friends and celebrate the season!"

Jenner, who first sparked romance rumors with Gamble in fall of 2014, traditionally releases a full family pic of the Kardashian-Jenners.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

The Royal Family’s official social media accounts shared King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s 2022 Christmas card on Dec. 12.

"We’re pleased to share this year’s Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort," the caption read. The card features an image of Charles and Camilla, and reads, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."

According to the post, the image of King of England and the Queen Consort was taken at the Braemar Games in September.