HGTV star Christina Hall won't flip or flop on her work ethic.

The "Christina on the Coast" television personality addressed online criticism after sharing a photo on social media featuring her husband, Josh, and a few colleagues.

Hall shut down internet chatter after rumors began swirling when a "former employer" told the interior decorator he heard she "refused to work with women."

"Impromptu work dinner with some of my favorites," she wrote in an Instagram post shared Thursday. "Side note. Recently a coworker of mine told me a former employer told him I refused to work with women because I was some sort of ?? Not sure what the word is because I don’t identify with whatever it is…

"I’ve always worked with females so that’s a load of s--- and highly offensive.

"My current ‘Christina on the Coast’ team is the most fun and on point it’s ever been and I see a lot of females here. So to those who love to throw stones that’s just your own internal struggle."

Christina married Josh Hall in Maui in 2022, nearly five months after saying "I do."

The couple confirmed to Fox News Digital in April 2022 they had married after he proposed in the fall of 2021 .

Hall has one 4-year-old son, Hudson, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

She shares her two older children with ex Tarek El Moussa. The former couple were married nearly nine years before calling it quits and divorcing in 2018.

