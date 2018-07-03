Christina El Moussa details romance with Ant Anstead: 'I can see myself getting married to him'

Christina El Moussa is hearing wedding bells these days.

The “Flip or Flop” star, who has been dating Anthony ‘Ant’ Anstead since November, already believes the British TV personality is marriage material.

“I can see myself getting married to him,” the 34-year-old real estate agent told People magazine Wednesday. “He’s so down-to-earth, and we have so much in common.

"We basically do the same thing, so he gets what my world is like, and he’s just rolled with the punches and handled everything so well.”

El Moussa met Anstead, who restores vintage cars on Discovery’s “Wheeler Dealers,” through a mutual friend after her breakup from husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa.

“I was definitely not looking to meet anyone,” she said. “I remember saying, ‘No matter what, I’m not dating anyone for a year, and don’t let anyone near me.’”

But after one date, El Moussa insisted the pair had an “instant connection” and have been happily together ever since.

Still, the 39-year-old is actually in the process of divorcing his estranged wife, Louise, with whom he has two children back in England. Some may consider the ongoing split excess baggage, but for El Moussa, who also shares two children with Tarek, it’s not a major concern.

“I’ve been through it myself, so I understand the process and am very supportive,” she insisted.

El Moussa added her 7-year-old daughter Taylor and 2-year-old son Brayden gave their stamp of approval.

“My kids love him,” she said. “[My son and Anstead] have a great time together, playing and doing boy stuff. Taylor asks me questions like, ‘When is Ant getting divorced? You need to marry that one.'”

As for the pair having children of their own? That’s still up for debate.

“We already have four between us, so that’s a lot,” she said.

While El Moussa is enjoying her newfound romance, her ex may be sticking with the single life for now.

In June, the 36-year-old denied purchasing a Lexus SUV for his children’s nanny on her birthday as a romantic gesture. A rep for Tarek told the magazine he made the splurge because the nanny drives his two children around and wants them to be as safe as possible.

Back in 2017, El Moussa told Fox News his high-profile career prevented him from maintaining a private life when cameras stop rolling.

“I really don’t get to keep a private life,” he admitted. “For me, I’m just a guy who lives a normal life. I go to work with my friends; I film my show; I come home; I hang out with my buddies; I go golfing, I go dirt biking, so for me, I just live my life.”

And after fighting both thyroid and testicular cancer in 2013, El Moussa said he’s more focused on being a hands-on parent.

“Obviously, I look at things a little bit differently, you know,” he explained.

"Now, the only thing that matters are my children, being healthy and being the best dad possible. Taking a setback from work, taking better care of myself, eating healthy, taking vitamins, taking more cardio exercises, hot yoga, things like that.”